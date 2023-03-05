Elderly Man Suffers Severe Burns From Vehicle Fire

An elderly man sustained first- and second-degree burns in a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., several 911 calls were received reporting loud explosions coming from 6840 Sawyer Road.

Waldens Ridge Emergency Services responded and arrived on the scene reporting a vehicle fire. Firefighters discovered a truck on fire adjacent to a barn. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire from spreading to the barn.

Mutual aid was requested for Signal Mountain FD respond to the fire scene and Red Bank Fire Department to stand by at WRES Station 2 for any additional emergency calls in their district.

The man was transported by HCEMS to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Waldens Ridge Fire Department.