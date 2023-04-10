Latest Headlines

Metro Nashville Council Puts Expelled Legislator Justin Jones Back In House

  • Monday, April 10, 2023

The Nashville Metro Council called a special meeting on Monday afternoon and voted to put expelled House member Justin Jones back into the General Assembly for District 52.

A large number of Jones supporters were at the meeting and outside the council chambers.

The House on Thursday, after a raucous day-long session, expelled Mr. Jones and Justin Pearson of Memphis for their part in breaking into a House session with a pro gun message.

There was an attempt also to expel House member Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, but it fell one vote short.

Justin Jones can serve until a special election is held. He plans to run in that election.

The council took the time to have the minutes of the meeting written up and signed in a certified copy so there would be no delay in his ability to retake the District 52 seat.

Notice of the special called meeting said:

The District 52 seat in the Tennessee State House of Representatives was vacated by adoption of HR0065 on April 6, 2023.

When the seat of any member of either house becomes vacant, Article 2, Section 15 of the Tennessee State Constitution places the onus on the local legislative body to elect an interim successor to serve until a special election occurs to fill the vacancy where a vacancy is created more than 12 months prior to the end of the member’s term. The interim successor must be a qualified voter of the district represented.

Pursuant to Section 3.04 of the Metropolitan Charter and Rule 49 of the Council Rules of Procedure, I am calling a Special Meeting of the Metropolitan Council on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber for the following purposes:

  • to announce the vacancy of the Tennessee House of Representatives District 52 seat;
  • to discuss Council Rule 49 procedures for filling vacancies in offices of public officials; and
  • if determined by the Council, vote on the election of an interim successor.

Jim Shulman
Vice Mayor

Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
  • Sports
  • 4/10/2023
Commissioner Helton Says County Needs Its Own Sewage Treatment Plant
  • 4/10/2023

District 7 County Commissioner Lee Helton told the Pachyderm Club Monday t hat Hamilton County needs its own sewage plant and that many county school buildings are in dire disrepair, though the ... more

VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Speaker Of The House Sexton
  • 4/10/2023

Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings. Sexton provided his opinions regarding the expulsion of Tennessee’s Democratic lawmakers, Rep. ... more

VIDEO: Mix 104.1 Interview With Tn. Reps. Howell, Raper And Senator Lowe
  • 4/10/2023

Tennessee Reps. Dan Howell, Kevin Raper and Senator Lowe joined Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss their thoughts on the expulsion of Tennessee’s Democratic lawmakers, Rep. ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Reported Explosion Turns Out To Be Power Line Issue - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/10/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For April 3-9
  • 4/10/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/10/2023
Police Blotter: Stranger Tries To Sell Couple’s 2 Cars; Man And Woman Each Bit By The Other’s Dog
  • 4/10/2023
Tennessee Politics And Decorum
  • 4/10/2023
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 10 Legislative Update
  • 4/10/2023
A Tale Of Progressive DAs
  • 4/10/2023
The Dark Side Of Federal Relief
  • 4/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
  • 4/10/2023
Red Wolves Edge Knoxville For First Win Of The Season
  • 4/9/2023
UTC Golfers Win Again At Hoosier Collegiate Invitational
  • 4/9/2023
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
Lee Baseball Hosts Military Appreciation Day Saturday
  • 4/10/2023
Volunteers Sought For Southern Amateur Tournament Held At The Honors Course
  • 4/8/2023
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
Life With Ferris: A Holy Family
  • 4/10/2023
John Shearer: Touring Old Brainerd Junior High That Is Being Converted Into Community Center
  • 4/8/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly
  • 4/10/2023
Collegedale Presents “Poetry In The Park” April 24
  • 4/10/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 4/10/2023
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
  • 4/10/2023
Lee's Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
Lee’s Jazz Ensemble To Present Spring Concert
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/6/2023
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
  • 4/10/2023
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
Best of Grizzard - Social Etiquette
  • 4/7/2023
Tennessee Politics And Decorum
  • 4/10/2023
Legislators Who Voted To Expel Are On The Wrong Side Of History - And Response
  • 4/9/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 10 Legislative Update
  • 4/10/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Trenton Pressing Breaks Ground On New $10 Million Manufacturing Facility
  • 4/6/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events April 10-14
  • 4/6/2023
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
CSCC Creates Teddy Bear Project for Covenant Christian School
  • 4/10/2023
Sons Of The American Revolution Announce Winners Of School Poster Contest
Sons Of The American Revolution Announce Winners Of School Poster Contest
  • 4/10/2023
GraduRUN Raises $28,000 For Communities In Schools
  • 4/10/2023
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
Hamilton Nurses Recognized With DAISY Team Award
  • 4/8/2023
No Bunny Compares To These Parkridge East Hospital Babies
  • 4/7/2023
Cempa Community Care To Open New Walk-In Clinic At Metropolitan Ministries’ Impact Hub
  • 4/6/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Pomoxis Nigromaculafus And Pomoxis Annularis
  • 4/9/2023
Free Entrance April 22 At Point Park On Lookout Mountain In Celebration Of National Park Week
  • 4/7/2023
Southern Adventist University Professor Calls For Help In Spotting Invasive Spider In Southeast Regions
  • 4/7/2023
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Mary Eunice Sluder
Mary Eunice Sluder
  • 4/10/2023
Mary Katherine Carlton Jenkins
Mary Katherine Carlton Jenkins
  • 4/10/2023
Edwin Bernard Zipp, Sr.
Edwin Bernard Zipp, Sr.
  • 4/10/2023
Simmons, Paul (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
Jewell, Melinda "Lynn" Cooper (LaFayette)
  • 4/10/2023
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
Jowers, Joseph A. (Rock Spring)
  • 4/10/2023