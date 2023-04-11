Revamp Of City Noise Ordinance Passes After Clarification On Yelling

A revamp of the city noise ordinance was passed on Tuesday night after a clarification on yelling.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she had reservations about the yelling portion, saying, "I'm yelling at kids all day long in Eastdale."

She also said those in the black communities "like to yell and have a good time." She said that would apply to the districts of the four black council members.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said he did not know of a way to make the ordinance not apply to the black communities.

Councilwoman Coonrod also had issues with a section dealing with loud mufflers. She said some of her residents could not afford to keep up their cars.

She went along after it was agreed to put the 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. quiet period back in. She said people ought to be in bed by 11.

The city earlier had a noise applying to the downtown district, but this version makes it also apply in residential areas away from downtown.

It does away with noise decibel meters, which were found to be unworkable.