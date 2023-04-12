TPC Printing & Packaging Plans $21 Million Expansion In East Ridge

TPC Printing & Packaging, a 99-year-old company specializing in printing and folding containers for cosmetics, spirits, fulfillment and fashion companies, on Wednesday announced a $21 million expansion in East Ridge.

TPC plans to add more than 90 new jobs and build a new 60,000 square foot expansion on Ringgold Road, connecting with TPC’s existing 150,000 square foot manufacturing plant.

Officials said it will enhance the company’s production of high-end luxury packaging for global brands.

“The building will be completed and operational this October, well in advance of our 100-year anniversary celebration in April of 2024,” said Joey Schmissrauter, president, TPC Printing & Packaging.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp thanked TPC for its continued commitment and investment in our region.

“I’m excited TPC has chosen to expand in Hamilton County and invest in our community and workforce,” he said. “This family-owned company has thrived even through two world wars and the Great Depression – it remains a leader across North America in folding carton manufacturing.”

East Ridge Mayor Brian Williams also thanked company leaders for their investment and commitment, adding that TPC has operated in the city of East Ridge for 54 of its 99 years.

“I want to thank the Schmissrauter family for their involvement and commitment to East Ridge,” Mayor Williams said. “The city of East Ridge is extremely excited for the future expansion of TPC’s printing and packaging operations. TPC’s job creation and investments are among the major reasons the city of East Ridge is a great place to live, work and play. We are confident TPC will continue to prosper and succeed.”

Steve Hiatt, director, Existing Business Development, Chattanooga Chamber, congratulated TPC for continued growth and noted community collaboration and partnerships that helped the company develop this expansion.

He said, “When companies like TPC thrive, our community thrives also. This expansion is an important step in positioning Hamilton County and Chattanooga as engines of economic stability. We’re excited to welcome nearly 100 high-quality jobs to Tennessee. Thank you to TVA and EPB, our local utility providers, for their role in providing infrastructure that made this expansion possible.”

Founded with a $250 investment by Joseph A. Schmissrauter in 1924, TPC has operated for nearly 100 years under his guiding principle to put clients first.

The Schmissrauter family continues to own and operate TPC, deploying expert packaging solutions through its dedicated team of employees and earning a reputation as the region’s leading folding carton manufacturer, officials said.