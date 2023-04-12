Latest Headlines

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Rate Goes Up 13 Cents As Part Of Loss Of Hall Tax Transition

  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The proposed 2024 budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. was passed on the first reading at the April commission meeting. Mayor Walker Jones said that 25 percent of the town’s budget used to come from the Hall tax. Without that, the main source of revenue is from property tax. Knowing that the state tax was ending, a transition was planned, by raising property taxes in incremental steps for the past few years. This year the tax rate will increase from 2.02 per every $100 of assessed value, to 2.15, which is a six percent increase. Most of the money from the rise in taxes will go to personnel related expenses including a three percent pay raise for employees and associated benefits. The budget also includes the cost of training for four new police officers.

Mayor Jones said that revenues are hard to find now. The town has always received a portion of ticket sales from the Incline that were sold at the top station. Now tickets are only being sold at the bottom station. That also has affected the income from the parking kiosks around the Incline and Point Park. At this time last year, he said, $10,000 had been collected from parking. This year that amount is $6,500, primarily because people are parking for the Incline in St. Elmo where the tickets are sold. For the last couple years, there also have been no sales taxes from Café on the Corner. The town will welcome another restaurant that will be opening at the location.  

Lookout Mountain is in the process of writing an ordinance that will add a disembarking fee to Incline tickets. Town Attorney Brian Smith has been in touch with an official at CARTA who would like to have input in the ordinance. While Attorney Smith is waiting to hear back, he will move forward and create the ordinance that will benefit the town.

The fire department received the new fire engine last month. It works and drives differently than the old ones, said Chief Duane Schermerhorn and the firefighters are being trained on it now. He said it provides a much higher level of safety for the firefighters.

The chief attended hazardous materials handling classes at the center for domestic preparedness.in Anniston, Ala. He said the level of training in the classes is extensive and he plans to send all officers there in the coming year. The hazmat certifications they will get will increase their ability to prevent contamination of the environment. The procedure now is to wait for Hamilton County to manage any hazardous materials if there is ever an incident such as a diesel fuel spill on the mountain. The training is provided by the federal government at no charge to the town.

The old fire truck will be sold and Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley received approval to declare some equipment that has been taken off the truck as surplus. The equipment will be donated to the volunteer fire department in Marion County.

Night Out for Lookout, the fundraiser to benefit Lookout Mountain Elementary, was a success, said Commissioner of Education Karen Leavengood. She said that co-chairs Kakhi Wakefield and Morgan Everett organized it. The end of the school year is approaching and the year-end events are beginning. T-Cap testing, the standardized testing by the state, begins on April 17 and will take place over the next two weeks. Rising kindergartners will be able to tour the school and meet the teachers at  the Open House on May 4 from 8:45-9:45. May 19 is Field Day, May 22 Awards Day and May 23 is fifth grade graduation.

The community is invited to an event honoring Ruth White who will be retiring this year. She has been at LMS for 24 years and has been the principal since 2010. The program will begin in the auditorium and move to the front lawn where there will be refreshments. Commissioner Leavengood said the superintendent of Hamilton County Schools is  in the process of identifying the next principal and is allowing the Lookout Mountain school board to participate in the selection in a non-binding capacity.

All the light poles at The Commons are being replaced after one of the 60-foot poles broke and fell during a storm. Commissioner of Parks and Playgrounds Joe Hailey said that they will not be replaced until fall, however the lights have been ordered and will be stored until they are installed to ensure availability when they are needed. Baseball season has started and games began this week.

Two lifts have been ordered for the public works department. The equipment will help lift cans into the garbage truck, said Commissioner of Public Works William Valadez. A new generator has also been ordered for the public works building. It will keep the heat on and the gas pumps working when bad weather causes power outages and the employees stay to keep the roads open. And brush piles will continue to accumulate but for now the public works department is caught up, said the commissioner.

Residents who came to the meeting brought questions about what is and is not allowed in the town. One question was if bicycles and electric scooters are allowed on the walking track. The ordinance says no bikes are allowed, said Commissioner Hailey, and suggested that the resident call police if she sees kids there on bikes or scooters. Although signs are up prohibiting bikes, Chief Schermerhorn said people just don’t read them. To fix a problem, he said the police have to know about it. If the police are notified, they will inform parents or call and talk to them. If police are called, said Commissioner Hailey, maybe word will get out and kids will stop riding on the track. It is not a big crime, but a quality of life issue, said the chief. The police are also recognizing that electric scooters and unregistered golf carts on the streets are a safety problem, said Chief Schermerhorn.  

In response to a complaint, the chief said that fireworks are also prohibited in the town. They are not allowed out of a concern for safety. If this is encountered, the mayor suggested that residents call the police and let them handle the situation. The officer who is called will go talk to the parents.

Mayor Jones said the rehabilitation to the water towers has been delayed and now the project is expected to be started in mid-May. The towers will be worked on one at a time from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. They will be sandblasted inside and out and Tennessee American Water warns that it will be noisy during that phase of the work.  They will be repainted in a matte finished white paint. Equipment such as antennas will be taken off the towers during the work and the water company says water and phone service will not be disrupted. The project is expected to continue through the end of the year and into early 2024. 

 

Latest Headlines
Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Rate Goes Up 13 Cents As Part Of Loss Of Hall Tax Transition
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
TPC Printing & Packaging Plans $21 Million Expansion In East Ridge
TPC Printing & Packaging Plans $21 Million Expansion In East Ridge
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
County Commission Set To Vote Next Wednesday On New STVR Policy
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Randy Smith: Is Kirby Smart Building A Dynasty?
Randy Smith: Is Kirby Smart Building A Dynasty?
  • Sports
  • 4/12/2023
Vols Blast Five Homers In Run-Rule Win Over Eastern Kentucky
  • Sports
  • 4/12/2023
Unsheltered Homelessness In Hamilton County Reduced By Nearly 40 Percent During 2022
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Breaking News
Hamilton County Man Who Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges Declines To Testify
Hamilton County Man Who Faces Multiple Child Sex Charges Declines To Testify
  • 4/12/2023

A Hamilton County man on trial on child sex charges in Chattanooga Federal Court has declined to testify. The defense for Mark Alan Deakins, 63, put on now witnesses. Judge Charles Atchley ... more

Lookout Mountain, Tn., Tax Rate Goes Up 13 Cents As Part Of Loss Of Hall Tax Transition
  • 4/12/2023

The proposed 2024 budget for the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. was passed on the first reading at the April commission meeting. Mayor Walker Jones said that 25 percent of the town’s budget used ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/12/23
  • 4/12/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2023
Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
  • 4/12/2023
Rhea County Plans Emergency Center/Medical Building Near High School
  • 4/12/2023
Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Shared Driveway; Man Tossing A Rock Told To Stay Away From Faith Manor
  • 4/12/2023
Mattress Illegally Dumped In Business Dumpster - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/12/2023
Opinion
The "I's" Of Weapons In The U.S.
  • 4/11/2023
The Agenda Of Tennessee's Supermajority
  • 4/11/2023
Time For Change
  • 4/12/2023
Suspend The Student With A BB Gun At School
  • 4/12/2023
More About Rhymes Than Reason
  • 4/12/2023
Sports
Mississippi Beats Lookouts In Home Opener
  • 4/11/2023
Vols Shatter Goal With Over 70,000 Football Season Tickets Sold
  • 4/12/2023
Randy Smith: Is Kirby Smart Building A Dynasty?
Randy Smith: Is Kirby Smart Building A Dynasty?
  • 4/12/2023
Vols Blast Five Homers In Run-Rule Win Over Eastern Kentucky
  • 4/12/2023
UCRA Moves May Fort Payne Date To Friday, April 28
UCRA Moves May Fort Payne Date To Friday, April 28
  • 4/12/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: New Biography Highlights Chattanooga Roots Of "101 Dalmatians” Movie Villainess
  • 4/11/2023
General John F. Kelly To Keynote The American Heroes Dinner
General John F. Kelly To Keynote The American Heroes Dinner
  • 4/11/2023
Did You Know? Public Input
Did You Know? Public Input
  • 4/12/2023
MACC Presents Sherry Coogan Exhibit Beginning April 21
  • 4/12/2023
Signal Mountain Police Department Holds National Drug Take Back Event April 22
Signal Mountain Police Department Holds National Drug Take Back Event April 22
  • 4/12/2023
Entertainment
Final Weekend At Rock The Riverfront Features Sips Of Latin America, Music & Open Play
  • 4/12/2023
CSCC Announces Choir and Jazz Concert
  • 4/11/2023
The Watson Twins Perform With Lone Bellow April 21 At Walker Theatre
  • 4/11/2023
Chamber Series Concert Of Mozart And Haydn Is Sunday
  • 4/12/2023
Best of Grizzard- Monopoly
Best of Grizzard- Monopoly
  • 4/11/2023
Opinion
The "I's" Of Weapons In The U.S.
  • 4/11/2023
The Agenda Of Tennessee's Supermajority
  • 4/11/2023
Time For Change
  • 4/12/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
Business
CBL Properties Welcomes Derek Young To CBL As Vice President - ESG
  • 4/11/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Finley Stadium Holds Eco Field Day To Celebrate Earth Day April 22
  • 4/10/2023
Real Estate
CBRE Expands Tennessee Presence With Chattanooga-Based Professionals
  • 4/12/2023
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Names Dr. Martina Suttle Harris Dean Of Nursing And Allied Health
Chattanooga State Names Dr. Martina Suttle Harris Dean Of Nursing And Allied Health
  • 4/11/2023
UTC Hosts 3 High-Profile Experts When 'Gig City Goes Quantum'
UTC Hosts 3 High-Profile Experts When 'Gig City Goes Quantum'
  • 4/11/2023
UTC Interior Architecture And Engineering Students Qualify For Solar Decathlon Design Challenge
UTC Interior Architecture And Engineering Students Qualify For Solar Decathlon Design Challenge
  • 4/11/2023
Living Well
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 4/11/2023
Everlan Of Hixson Offers Legal Advice For Seniors
  • 4/11/2023
Children’s Institute Announces Autism Conference, Requesting Presentation Proposals
  • 4/10/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
  • 4/10/2023
Statewide Spring Turkey Season Opens Saturday In Tennessee
  • 4/11/2023
Park Day Volunteer Event At Prater’s Mill Historic Site April 15
  • 4/10/2023
Travel
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lands At Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater On May 4
  • 4/12/2023
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Mary Bell Howell
Mary Bell Howell
  • 4/12/2023
Linda Rose Denton
Linda Rose Denton
  • 4/12/2023
Virginia “Ginny” Henderson Bennett
Virginia “Ginny” Henderson Bennett
  • 4/12/2023
Area Obituaries
Staufenbiel, Gary (Cleveland)
  • 4/12/2023
Johnson, Ruth Ann (Cleveland)
Johnson, Ruth Ann (Cleveland)
  • 4/12/2023
Moore, Peggy Ann (Cleveland)
Moore, Peggy Ann (Cleveland)
  • 4/12/2023