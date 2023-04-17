Police Blotter: Homeless Man Sleeping On Restaurant Patio Said He Didn’t Set Off Alarm; Men In Ski Masks Try To Use Fake $100 Bill

Police responded to a burglar alarm at Stevarino’s at 325 Cherokee Blvd. They found the business secure, bur a homeless man was asleep inside the locked patio area of the restaurant. He woke up to speak with police, and provided valid ID information. He said he had not seen or heard anything that would have caused the alarm to go off, and he had not set it off. At the officers’ instruction, the man gathered all of his belongings and left without issue.

A man was outside eating at 401 Market St. when he noticed a semi-truck hit a crosswalk sign, knock it over, and continue driving. The man said the cab was red and the trailer was white. Traffic Engineering was notified and was put en route to fix the pole.

An employee at 531 Signal Mountain Road told police a white male came in the store and was acting strangely. The employee said the man left before police arrived and wanted it documented in case he came back.

The security guard at Kordsa at 4501 N. Access Road told police he noticed a gray SUV drive around the parking lot and eventually park. After approaching the vehicle, police noticed a man lying down in the back area of the car. He told police he was a new worker at the plant and decided to sleep in the parking lot because he currently does not have a place to stay. He provided his company ID and driver's license. Police explained the situation to the security guard and he said the man was allowed to stay on the property.

A man on E. 27th Street Court told police his friend took his black Ford Taurus earlier in the day and he hasn't heard from her since. While police were en route to the residence, the friend arrived with the man’s car. The man was able to get his car and left without incident.

A woman with the Chattanooga Sanitation Department told police one of the garbage trucks deployed the pickup arm and struck a Lincoln car in the driver's side taillight on Chamberlain Avenue. It is unknown who the owner is as the tag is out of date.

A man on Newton Street told police a woman had hacked his Gmail account on an old phone he gave her. He said she has been deleting his contacts and he is unable to change the password or recover his account.

An employee of United Rentals told police they had delivered a Bobcat skid steer T450 to a customer on E. 43rd St. on July 25, 2022, after an employee ordered it. The man told police they discovered the GPS unit for the Skid Steer was altered/destroyed on July 31, 2022, however, since that date, the customer was paying for the rental. The employee said the customer realized they were paying for the skid steer, however, it was not in their possession. Police spoke to the customer and spoke with an employee, who said they discovered earlier that week they were not in possession of a skid steer being paid. The customer said they believe they didn’t order it to begin with. The customer said he had an employee who remembers speaking with someone at United Rentals around the time the skid steer was delivered, requesting one with tires. He said the one delivered to their parking lot was a track loader, that they could not utilize, leading them to believe they did not order it. The customer believes a railroad crew, that was working at the time it was delivered, utilized their address when renting the skid steer, however, such is unknown. The skid steer was left in their parking lot on July 25, 2022, presumably with the key in it, and was stolen at some point. The skid steer was entered into NCIC as stolen.

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police someone had carved words into the front door of her apartment. An officer saw what she had stated, and recognized that they had not been there the day prior while initially investigating the incident. Video footage regarding this separate yet related incident will have to be viewed at a later date.

The manager of Zaxby’s at 3105 Cummings Hwy. told police a driver in a gold Kia tried to give a fake $100 bill to the cashier. The cashier recognized the money was fake and gave the counterfeit bill back to the driver. The cashier described the two males in the car as black and wearing ski masks.