Ashley Coyne Killed In Shooting On Peeples Street On Sunday Night; Reginald Holland Is Arrested

Ashley Coyne has died after being shot on Peebles Street late Sunday night. Chattanooga Police arrested the alleged shooter, Reginald Jamell Holland, on Monday.



Chattanooga Police responded on Sunday at 10:34 p.m. to the shooting at 1200 Peeples St., which is near the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen).



P olice said the shooting victim had showed up at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police were advised that Holland had an argument with another man. At some point, the second man got into his car to leave. Ms. Coyne was a passenger in the second man's car. As the second man was about to drive away, Holland produced a gun and shot Ms. Coyne.



Holland's arrest warrants are for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. He will be booked into The Silverdale Detention Center.



