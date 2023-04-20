Raceway On Signal Mountain Road Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension

The Raceway on Signal Mountain Road got a three-day beer permit suspension for the store's first infraction of selling beer to a minor.

The penalty will be assessed May 5-7.

Owner Saurin Patel said, "We are sorry and ashamed to be here."

He said the clerk at the time was an employee of over 20 years. He said the only excuse was that it happened near closing time and he may have been occupied with several things.

It was testified that the clerk looked at the underage ID and still sold the Twisted Tea.

Mr. Patel said the clerk was suspended, then was allowed to come back after taking new training. He said the training program at the store is now done annually.