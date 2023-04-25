Latest Headlines

Catoosa County Man Charged With Illegally Stopping School Bus With Children Onboard Following Heated Dispute Over Profane Gestures

  • Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A Catoosa County man is facing charges that he allegedly stopped a county school bus, prevented it from moving, and started a verbal argument with the driver and parents of children onboard the bus.

An investigation shows that Roger O’Neal Barrett, 55, called the Catoosa County Sheriff’ office at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, asking for help with traffic in the area of Stewart Road at Smith Chapel Road so that he could transfer cattle across the roadway. Before the deputy arrived, Barrett had allegedly stopped a Catoosa County Public Schools bus in the area and parked his truck so that the bus could not continue its route. Barrett claims a student onboard the bus flashed an obscene hand gesture toward his wife and child, and he demanded the student’s information. While deputies were on the way there was a heated verbal argument between Barrett and parents arriving on the scene. Barrett left the scene before the officers arrived.

A follow up investigation, including a review of video from onboard the bus, confirmed Barrett’s truck parked in front of the school bus while he and his daughter were engaged in a heated conversation.

Barrett turned himself in at the Catoosa County Jail Tuesday morning and was charged with Disruption or Interference with Operation of Public Schools. Barrett was released on a $1,000 bond.

Latest Headlines
Catoosa County Man Charged With Illegally Stopping School Bus With Children Onboard Following Heated Dispute Over Profane Gestures
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Names Charles Wood President And CEO
Chattanooga Chamber Names Charles Wood President And CEO
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2023
Eli Ibrahim Of Grace Academy Signs National Letter Of Intent To Play Basketball At Bryan College
Eli Ibrahim Of Grace Academy Signs National Letter Of Intent To Play Basketball At Bryan College
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/25/2023
Man, 23, Indicted For Bomb Threat At East Ridge High School
Man, 23, Indicted For Bomb Threat At East Ridge High School
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2023
$13 Million Settlement Reached In Class Action Lawsuit Brought Against U.S. Xpress
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2023
Breaking News
Catoosa County Man Charged With Illegally Stopping School Bus With Children Onboard Following Heated Dispute Over Profane Gestures
  • 4/25/2023

A Catoosa County man is facing charges that he allegedly stopped a county school bus, prevented it from moving, and started a verbal argument with the driver and parents of children onboard the ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/25/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Valet Driver At Read House Damages Customer's Vehicle; 3 Women Try To Steal Clothes Valued $6,439 From Kohl’s
  • 4/25/2023

A valet driver struck a pole while operating a man's vehicle at the Read House, 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. The Read House is taking care of all damages, but asked for a misc. police report ... more

Breaking News
Traffic Stop Leads To Driver's Arrest For Multiple Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/25/2023
Sam Wolfe Resigns As Director Of City's Homelessness Program
  • 4/24/2023
Knoxville Architectural Firm To Help Restore Cherokee Hotel For Cleveland City Hall
Knoxville Architectural Firm To Help Restore Cherokee Hotel For Cleveland City Hall
  • 4/24/2023
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High To Get Only Its 3rd Band Director In Half A Century
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High To Get Only Its 3rd Band Director In Half A Century
  • 4/24/2023
Opinion
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
I Doubt He Was Told
  • 4/25/2023
Rep. Vital: Capital Hill Review For April 25
  • 4/25/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 April 24 Legislative Update
  • 4/24/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
Dan Fleser: A Great Big Sunday For Vols Baseball, Lady Vols Softball
  • 4/24/2023
Mocs Golfers One Off Lead At SoCon Championships
  • 4/24/2023
Randy Smith: Do The Vols Have Their Swagger Back?
Randy Smith: Do The Vols Have Their Swagger Back?
  • 4/24/2023
Lookouts Andrew Abbott Promoted To Triple-A
Lookouts Andrew Abbott Promoted To Triple-A
  • 4/24/2023
#19 Vols Win 7th Straight Over Rival #2 Vanderbilt To Complete Series Sweep
  • 4/24/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Checking Out Former Rep. Tommie Brown’s Papers At UTC
  • 4/25/2023
Life With Ferris: Be Patient With Your Plants
  • 4/24/2023
Clint Powell With Attorney Lee Davis On The Signal Mountain Murders
  • 4/24/2023
Roberts Mill Road Closure Planned For Litter Pick-Up April 30
  • 4/25/2023
Firefighter Recruit Class Achieves Rare 100 Percent Graduation Rate
Firefighter Recruit Class Achieves Rare 100 Percent Graduation Rate
  • 4/25/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
Nightfall Announces Its 36th Season
  • 4/21/2023
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
Chattanooga Ballet Hosts Free Celebration Of Dance In Coolidge Park May 6
  • 4/21/2023
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
Best Of Grizzard - 10 Ways To Lose A Partner
  • 4/25/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Triumph And Salvation Thursday
  • 4/21/2023
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performs In Chattanooga May 11
  • 4/21/2023
Opinion
Savage Glascock Sr.: Godzilla Attacks Totally Not Angry Mob
  • 4/23/2023
School Board Vs. Cell Phones - And Response
  • 4/22/2023
I Doubt He Was Told
  • 4/25/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
TVFCU To Award $175,000 To Entrepreneurs At Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competitions
TVFCU To Award $175,000 To Entrepreneurs At Idea Leap Grant Pitch Competitions
  • 4/24/2023
Happy Feet International Promotes Sustainability In Its Operations
Happy Feet International Promotes Sustainability In Its Operations
  • 4/22/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 4/24/2023
Real Estate
City To Host Affordable Housing Resource Fair
  • 4/24/2023
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Student Scene
Trever Arnold Wins 2023 Shuler Award For Best Leading Actor
Trever Arnold Wins 2023 Shuler Award For Best Leading Actor
  • 4/24/2023
BlueSky Institute Launches Second Class At Signing Day Event
BlueSky Institute Launches Second Class At Signing Day Event
  • 4/22/2023
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
Lee’s Lettie Pate Whitehead Seniors Honored
  • 4/21/2023
Living Well
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
Erlanger Posts $3.2 Million Net Revenue For 3rd Quarter
  • 4/25/2023
Free Community Kidney Screening Event April 29
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayak Instruction
  • 4/25/2023
Marion County's 1st Marine Firefighting And Rescue Boat Passes All Safety Tests
  • 4/23/2023
Park Service Says Pair Plead Guilty To Illegal Hunting In Lookout Valley
  • 4/23/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
Bob Tamasy: What Was Understood When Jesus Said, "It Is Finished"?
  • 4/24/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Obituaries
Charles Vernon Sims
Charles Vernon Sims
  • 4/25/2023
Jack M. “Bob” Plemons
Jack M. “Bob” Plemons
  • 4/25/2023
Wanda Sue Cody
Wanda Sue Cody
  • 4/24/2023
Area Obituaries
Tidwell, Nancy (Tunnel Hill)
Tidwell, Nancy (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/25/2023
Robbs, Joann (Dalton)
  • 4/25/2023
Pierce, Wendell Ricky (Dalton)
Pierce, Wendell Ricky (Dalton)
  • 4/25/2023