Catoosa County Man Charged With Illegally Stopping School Bus With Children Onboard Following Heated Dispute Over Profane Gestures

A Catoosa County man is facing charges that he allegedly stopped a county school bus, prevented it from moving, and started a verbal argument with the driver and parents of children onboard the bus.

An investigation shows that Roger O’Neal Barrett, 55, called the Catoosa County Sheriff’ office at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 24, asking for help with traffic in the area of Stewart Road at Smith Chapel Road so that he could transfer cattle across the roadway. Before the deputy arrived, Barrett had allegedly stopped a Catoosa County Public Schools bus in the area and parked his truck so that the bus could not continue its route. Barrett claims a student onboard the bus flashed an obscene hand gesture toward his wife and child, and he demanded the student’s information. While deputies were on the way there was a heated verbal argument between Barrett and parents arriving on the scene. Barrett left the scene before the officers arrived.

A follow up investigation, including a review of video from onboard the bus, confirmed Barrett’s truck parked in front of the school bus while he and his daughter were engaged in a heated conversation.

Barrett turned himself in at the Catoosa County Jail Tuesday morning and was charged with Disruption or Interference with Operation of Public Schools. Barrett was released on a $1,000 bond.