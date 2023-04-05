Bank Robber Killed In Oklahoma Shootout Believed To Be Gunman From Chattanooga Robbery

A bank robber who was killed in a shootout in Oklahoma on March 24 is believed to be the same man who robbed the Regions Bank in downtown Chattanooga three days earlier.

Chattanooga Police said they do not yet have conclusive proof, but believe that is the case.

The man, who has still not been identified, robbed a bank at Wellington, Kan., by saying he was armed with a bomb.

In the Chattanooga case, the robber displayed a long gun and jumped on the counter. He then fired several shots. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In both instances, the robber was wearing a mask.

The robber was given less than $5,000 at the Kansas bank after parking near the bank's front door. No customers were inside.

He left in a grayish car, believed to be a Chrysler 300. Police soon spotted it on I-35.

The robber began firing shots at police and the shots were returned. The car was disabled, and he got out and continued firing. He was then shot dead.

In the Chattanooga case, swarms of police converged on the scene and nearby buildings, including the County Courthouse and Court Building, were placed on lockdown.