Latest Headlines

Bank Robber Killed In Oklahoma Shootout Believed To Be Gunman From Chattanooga Robbery

  • Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A bank robber who was killed in a shootout in Oklahoma on March 24 is believed to be the same man who robbed the Regions Bank in downtown Chattanooga three days earlier.

Chattanooga Police said they do not yet have conclusive proof, but believe that is the case.

The man, who has still not been identified, robbed a bank at Wellington, Kan., by saying he was armed with a bomb.

In the Chattanooga case, the robber displayed a long gun and jumped on the counter. He then fired several shots. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

In both instances, the robber was wearing a mask.

The robber was given less than $5,000 at the Kansas bank after parking near the bank's front door. No customers were inside.

He left in a grayish car, believed to be a Chrysler 300. Police soon spotted it on I-35.

The robber began firing shots at police and the shots were returned. The car was disabled, and he got out and continued firing. He was then shot dead.

In the Chattanooga case, swarms of police converged on the scene and nearby buildings, including the County Courthouse and Court Building, were placed on lockdown.

Latest Headlines
Man Shot And Killed In Marion County; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
Man Shot And Killed In Marion County; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Bank Robber Killed In Oklahoma Shootout Believed To Be Gunman From Chattanooga Robbery
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Man Killed In Wreck On Tuesday Night On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
County Commission To Vote April 19 On New Short Term Vacation Rental Policy
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
County Commission Raises Level To $50,000 For Purchases Without Sealed Bids
County Commission Raises Level To $50,000 For Purchases Without Sealed Bids
  • Breaking News
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga FC Plays At Des Moines In Second Round Of U.S. Open Cup
  • Sports
  • 4/5/2023
Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed In Marion County; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
Man Shot And Killed In Marion County; Tyler Moore Is Arrested
  • 4/5/2023

A man was shot and killed in a reported fight in Marion County on Tuesday. It was reported Damon Tate was the victim, and Tyler Moore was in custody for the shooting. Family members said ... more

Man Killed In Wreck On Tuesday Night On Ooltewah-Georgetown Road
  • 4/5/2023

One person was killed in a single-vehicle wreck at Ooltewah on Tuesday night. At approximately 8:45 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 12400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown ... more

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/5/23
  • 4/5/2023

more

Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023
Red Bank Goals Include Revamped Stormwater Ordinance, Multi-Modal Plan, Action On Middle School Site
  • 4/5/2023
Recently-Planted Trees And Shrubs Stolen Over The Weekend - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Suspects Cousin In Florida Loosened Spark Plug In Her Car; Woman Missing Purse, Wig and Jewelry From Amazon Order
  • 4/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/5/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (3)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Appeal To The Brighter Impulses Of The American Spirit
  • 4/3/2023
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
Jerry Summers: Panhandling Relief No. 1
  • 4/3/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Plays At Des Moines In Second Round Of U.S. Open Cup
  • 4/5/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Does This NCAA Tourney Have 1 Final Upset In It?
  • 4/3/2023
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
Randy Smith: Popularity Of Women's Basketball Soaring
  • 4/3/2023
UTC Men Dominate Woffard Intercollegiate
  • 4/4/2023
UTC Finishes 16th At Chattanooga Golf Classic
  • 4/4/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: GPS Grad Catherine Landis Named To East Tennessee Writers Hall Of Fame
John Shearer: GPS Grad Catherine Landis Named To East Tennessee Writers Hall Of Fame
  • 4/5/2023
Egg Hunt At Warner Park And Spring Breakin' At Miller Park Weekend Events Canceled
  • 4/5/2023
Did You Know? Thank You
Did You Know? Thank You
  • 4/5/2023
Good Friday And Easter 2023 Solid Waste Collection & Site Schedule
  • 4/5/2023
Walker Valley High, Stewarts Creek Middle, Buchanan Elementary Win NASP State Championships
  • 4/5/2023
Entertainment
Premiere Of Documentary About Chattanooga’s Own Father Patrick Ryan Is April 15
  • 4/5/2023
Chattanooga Community Orchestra Has Concert April 21
  • 4/5/2023
CTC Hosts Auditions For The Piano Lesson
  • 4/5/2023
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
3 Sisters Festival 2023 Lineup Announced
  • 4/4/2023
Family Fun Days, Gospel, Jazz And Easter Egg Hunt Featured At Rock the Riverfront
  • 4/4/2023
Opinion
55th Dr. King Day Of Remembrance
  • 4/4/2023
Hamilton County And Tennessee Lost A Great Man With The Loss Of Judge Barker - And Response (3)
  • 4/3/2023
Is The World A Safer Place?
  • 4/3/2023
Dining
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
Easy Bistro & Bar Has Pop-Up With Old Dominick Distillery April 11
  • 4/3/2023
Honey Seed Restaurant To Donate 10% Of Proceeds Thursday Evening To Love's Arm Ministry
  • 3/23/2023
Free Vegan/Plant-Based Festival On April 2 In Collegedale
  • 3/22/2023
Business
Finalists Announced For UTC Fly For Researchers Faculty Pitch Competition
Finalists Announced For UTC Fly For Researchers Faculty Pitch Competition
  • 4/5/2023
Student And Community Pitch Winners At Entrepreneurship Week At Cleveland State Announced
Student And Community Pitch Winners At Entrepreneurship Week At Cleveland State Announced
  • 4/5/2023
Duracell Manufacturing To Expand Manufacturing Operations In Bradley County
  • 4/4/2023
Real Estate
Pre-Screening Of The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga TV Show Is Thursday
Pre-Screening Of The American Dream, Selling Chattanooga TV Show Is Thursday
  • 4/5/2023
Comfort Inn & Suites In Lookout Valley Sells For $6.9 Million
  • 3/30/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For March
  • 4/3/2023
Student Scene
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves $50,000 Starting Teacher Pay, Raises For All Full-Time Employees
  • 4/4/2023
Cleveland City Board Of Education Approves New Start Time For The 2023-2024 School Year And Increase In Bus Driver Pay
  • 4/4/2023
UTC And CO.LAB To Partner In Sustainable Mobility Research
  • 4/4/2023
Living Well
Arts + Health Pop Up Event Rescheduled To April 26 Due To Weather
  • 4/4/2023
Hixson Senior Community Provides Ongoing Educational Series, April 11
  • 4/4/2023
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
Nurse Practitioner Aletta Vandergriff Joins CHI Memorial Convenient Care - Cleveland
  • 4/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
John Shearer: Reflecting On Vietnam War While Attending 50th Anniversary Ceremony
  • 3/31/2023
64th Roark-Conner Virtual Reunion Open Through March 31
  • 3/28/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Collectibles
  • 4/3/2023
Soldiers Fishing: Finding Sustenance And Healing In Calm Waters
  • 3/31/2023
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
Tennessee Farmers Protect Spring Crops From Cold Temperatures
  • 3/29/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Announces Easter Weekend Services
  • 4/5/2023
"Peace: We Had To Have It" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 4/5/2023
Cotton Patch Gospel Production Set For April
  • 4/5/2023
Obituaries
Leonard “Honey” Dewitt Hindman
Leonard “Honey” Dewitt Hindman
  • 4/5/2023
William “Bill” E. Gault
William “Bill” E. Gault
  • 4/5/2023
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
Carol Ann Spangler Barnett
  • 4/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Grady, Wallace Elbert (Ringgold)
Grady, Wallace Elbert (Ringgold)
  • 4/5/2023
Lynch, James Henry (Ringgold)
Lynch, James Henry (Ringgold)
  • 4/5/2023
Hill, Tony (Villanow)
Hill, Tony (Villanow)
  • 4/5/2023