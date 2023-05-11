Latest Headlines

Adams Found Guilty Of Dalton Murder

  • Thursday, May 11, 2023
Gabriel Mekel Adams
Gabriel Mekel Adams

A Whitfield County jury found Gabriel Mekel Adams of Dalton guilty of the murder of Kenneth Townsend, an attempted murder of another, an aggravated assault of Mr. Townsend and possession of a firearm during those crimes.

The jury found him not guilty of a felony murder and a separate aggravated assault.

Sentencing is set for May 23.

Judge Cindy Morris presided over the trial that began on Monday and concluded with the verdict on Thursday. Scott Helton, the Acting District Attorney of the Conasauga Judicial Circuit, represented the state. Steve Blevins and Thomas Carter, of the Public Defender’s Office, represented Gabriel Adams.

Detective Jason Robinson of the Dalton Police Department led the investigation of the case, supported by Detective Brian Shirley with the crime scene investigation, several other detectives and officers from the Dalton Police Department, Detective Adam Williams of the Chattanooga Police Department and officers with the United States Marshals Service. Danielle Kean, Director of the Victim Witness Assistance Program of the District Attorney’s Office, and Keli Espitia, provided services for the victim’s family throughout the trial.

The trial concerned the shooting that occurred at 801 North Selvidge St., early in the morning of March 31, 2022.

