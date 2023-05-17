Cleaning Crew Finds Handgun At Hotel - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A cleaning crew at the Springhill Suites hotel found a handgun in a drawer near a Bible. The handgun was turned over to the police department.

Police gave a courtesy ride to an individual in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road who was trying to walk to work.



An officer made contact with an individual begging for money on Walmart property and asked them to vacate the premises at the request of the property owner.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the Winding Creek apartments.

The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Collegedale police were requested to assist the East Ridge police department by attempting to locate an individual at a residence in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane. The individual no longer lived at that location.Police made contact with a homeless individual lying in the grass in front of the old Rite Aid building at Four Corners. The subject did not want to identify themself but cooperated with officers when asked to move along.Officers again made contact with the homeless individual near the same area after receiving reports that they were walking around and talking to themself. The officers provided food for the individual, but their efforts to offer a ride to a shelter were refused.Collegedale police assisted the TBI by making contact with an individual in the 5000 block of Silver Lane who had allegedly made threats over social media.An officer made contact with a suspicious vehicle parked behind an abandoned business in the 5900 block of Reagan Lane. Everything checked out ok.An alarm was activated at Truist Bank. The building was checked and found secure. Everything checked out ok.Police made contact with a vehicle parked in the corner of the Collegedale SDA Church parking lot, in the 4800 block of College Drive East. The vehicle was occupied by two local university students saying goodbye before going home for the summer. The students agreed to find a more appropriate location to bid farewell.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.