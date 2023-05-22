New Circle K Employee Scammed Into Sending $570 In Bit Coin - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police responded to the Circle K located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway for a scam report. It was discovered that the night shift employee, who had been working their first day, received a phone call from someone identifying themselves as IT with Circle K. The caller on the phone told the employee that they were on their way to install a new security system but needed $570 in bit coin first. The new employee took the money from a register and sent it to the scammer in the form of bit coin.

A motorist reported that a Wright Brother’s road construction sign fell on their car causing damage in the 10400 block of Apison Pike.

An employee at the Kidney Center, in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway, accidentally set off the hold-up alarm.

A concerned citizen called in about a suspicious person sitting in the playground parking lot for a long time, at the Nature Nook located in the 5200 block of Tallant Road. An officer made contact with the individual, who was on their break from doing construction on McKee property where they weren’t allowed to smoke.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on two bond revocation warrants.

A concerned citizen called in a suspicious person walking through the Walmart parking lot possibly checking cars. Everything checked out ok.

An individual walking the Collegedale Greenway reported that five other individuals had been staring at them while they had been walking, after coming out of a nearby tree line. The area was checked but no one was located.

Bond company recovery agents surrendered a Collegedale fugitive on five bond revocation warrants stemming from original drug charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was picked up by Chattanooga police and booked on a failure to appear warrant.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a bond revocation warrant.

Officers were called to a home in the 8700 block of Don Ray Way after the homeowner noticed a light coming from under their house. Nothing out of the ordinary was found by the officers.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office in an attempt to search for a felony theft suspect in the 4600 block of Woodland Drive. The suspect was not found.

Two individuals parked at gas pumps at the Circle K located in the 9300 block of Lee Highway were arrested for possession of illegal narcotics after the odor of marijuana had been first detected coming from their vehicle.

A concerned citizen requested that police check on an elderly individual who appeared to be homeless in the Apison Crossing plaza. Contact was made and the individual denied any assistance.



While conducting routine business checks, an officer located a car parked behind a closed business in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The vehicle was found to belong to a cleaning crew.

An officer spoke to a Greenbriar Cove resident about a scam they had fallen victim to previously. The scam had already been reported to law enforcement.

Police responded to a call for a suspicious person at a home in the 9600 block of Bill Reed Road. Upon arrival, it was determined that an individual was sitting in their vehicle because they were unhappy with their home life. The situation was not criminal in nature. The individual was put in contact with the police department’s chaplain services.

An officer assisted a stranded motorist in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway with changing their tire.

Police and fire departments responded to a fire alarm at the Spring Hill Suites, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. The activation was found to have been accidental.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a vehicle crash involving entrapment in the 8300 block of Standifer Gap Road.

Chattanooga police were busy and asked for assistance with checking on an elderly driver in the 9100 block of Lee Highway. Contact was made and the driver was found to be a Collegedale resident who had gotten themselves turned around and unable to navigate back to their home. Officers were able to assist the driver back to their home safely.

A night shift officer made contact with a an occupied vehicle parked behind the closed Ooltewah Baptist Church. Both occupants were checked for warrants and sent on their way.

A traffic stop for failure to stop at a stop sign in the 9100 block of Jac Cate Road resulted in two occupants being charged with simple possession of marijuana.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the area around Caddo Lane. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Police and fire department personnel responded to a fire alarm in the 5200 block of Spalding Drive. There was no fire. The alarm had been activated by a vehicle that had been started inside a closed garage.

Police responded to a disorder between neighbors over a parking spot in the 10700 block of Lonnie Lane. An officer spoke with both citizens who agreed to abide by the neighborhood’s parking rules in the future.

A traffic stop in the 8600 block of Apison Pike for a registration violation was made and the driver was charged with driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a drug possession charge and a bond revocation warrant for theft.

An officer checked the well-being of an elderly individual pulling a wagon in the 5400 block of Little Debbie Parkway. The individual denied any assistance.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive with a petition to revoke bond warrant from a drug possession charge. The individual was transported to the jail.

While conducting a routine business check in the 10400 block of Lee Highway an officer noticed a parked vehicle with its lights on. The vehicle and business were locked and secure.

Officers assisted a store manager attempting to make a night deposit at a West District bank after the bank deposit box jammed shut and was unable to function.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked and no emergencies were found.

An officer made contact with a homeless individual walking in the 10100 block of Lee Highway. The officer provided a courtesy ride for the individual to get food and then gave them a ride to stay somewhere for the night. The local homeless shelters were checked and none were accepting anyone new.

Police checked a suspicious vehicle in the Walmart parking lot. Everything checked out ok.

A concerned citizen reported that they had seen two individuals looking into a shop window at a closed business in the 10300 block of Lee Highway. Night shift officers were on scene very quickly and the individuals were nowhere to be found.

A traffic stop for a registration violation in the 5800 block of Edgmon Road resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license.

A concerned citizen requested that an individual who was believed to be unconscious in their car, parked at Fleming Plaza, be checked. The driver was found to just be taking a nap. Everything checked out ok.

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an individual suffering from a mental health crisis in the 4400 block of Wesleyan Road.