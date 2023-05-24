Person Is Overcharged For Food - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An individual called police to report that they had been overcharged for their food at Rafael’s restaurant, in the Crossroads plaza.



Officers were called to a home in the 9500 block of Robinson Farm Road for a custody dispute. The parents were encouraged to get a parenting plan in place.



An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 5900 block of Main Street. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

A license plate was reported stolen from a car in the driveway of a home in the 5800 block of Hefner Way.



A debit card found in the Dos Bros parking lot was turned into police.

The owner could not be identified.An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 3700 block of University Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.A crash was reported in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. There were no injuries.Police and fire departments responded to a fire alarm at the Garden Plaza assisted living facility. Everything checked out ok.A theft from the previous week was reported from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and warrants for their arrest were obtained.An officer made contact with a couple walking in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. They were walking from the Springhill Suites to the El Jinete restaurant. All was ok.Police were called to a home in the 4600 block of University Drive when the resident reported that their roommate was trying to do something to their soul. The individual, who had called in the week prior claiming to be God, was warned not to call 9-1-1 unless their needs were an emergency.A crash from earlier in the day was reported to have occurred in the 5900 block of Main Street.Officers responded to an alarm at Cato, in the Ooltewah Crossing plaza. The store was locked up and the plaza was secure. One individual was behind the plaza on a bicycle, but no connection was found with the cause for the alarm.An alarm was activated at the Panda Express, in the 8900 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.