Two men were shot in Chattanooga on Tuesday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:22 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of West 37th Street.

Responding officers located two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Police were advised that unknown assailants approached the area, possibly on foot, and shot the men.

No one has yet been arrested in the case. The investigation is ongoing.