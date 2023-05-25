Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone’s In Her Laundry Room; Dollar General Thief Drops Stolen Goods

  • Thursday, May 25, 2023

A woman on Mauldeth Road told police she believed someone was inside her laundry room. All doors were secured on the outside when police arrived. An officer had the woman show where she believed someone was and didn’t find anyone. The woman said she was getting more locks for her house and would contact police if they were needed in the future.

* * *

A woman on Stockyard Place told police her neighbor was being too loud and keeping her awake at 1 a.m. Police spoke to her neighbor and he agreed to be quiet for the rest of the night.

* * *

The general manager at Ark Pet Spa at 5461 Hixson Pike told police when employees arrived they noticed the power was off to the business. After reviewing the security cameras, the general manager saw a suspicious woman on the side of the business around 3 a.m. Camera footage showed the woman turn the power off. There was no further suspicious activity reported.

* * *

Police were called to Hamilton Park Drive where a homeless man and woman had a fire. The man had built a tree house on the property and had a small cooking fire going. He said he had permission to be on the property. Police couldn’t verify who the property owner was to confirm or refute that claim. The man was told to put out the fire, which he did.

* * *

A man called police and said his father’s vehicle was stolen from Midas at 1722 Market St. He said his father passed away and he was having the vehicle worked on at Midas and someone stole it during the night. Midas told him that they didn’t have any security cameras and don’t know what happened to his vehicle. The man said the car was a tan 2007 Cadillac Escalade with a white driver’s side door. The vehicle was locked and no keys were with it. They believe that it was hauled off by a trailer because there were pieces of a busted trailer taillight on the ground by where the vehicle was parked. The Escalade was entered into NCIC as stolen and was BOLO’ed citywide.

* * *

Two men on E. Brainerd Road told police they were waiting on a tow truck because their motorcycle had broken down. They said they would relocate and wait on the tow truck.

* * *

Police were called to Shell at 3440 Wilcox Blvd. where the owner wanted a man trespassed. The man was told he was trespassed from the location.

* * *

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the pavilion at 1801 Reggie White Blvd. The man said he was trying to let off some steam because he and his girlfriend had recently separated but now he was feeling depressed. Police offered him help for crisis prevention and more police also showed up and offered assistance, but the man refused to voluntarily seek help and requested a ride to his residence. Police transported him to his apartment without incident.

* * *

A man on E 17th St. told police while he was away from his residence, he was notified by his Ring camera of motion in his backyard. When he looked at his phone, he saw a black male and a white female standing in his driveway at the back of his house. He yelled at the two through his camera but it didn’t appear as if they heard him. The video showed them hang around in his driveway for a couple minutes until they appeared to walk towards the front of the house and out of frame.

* * *

An employee of Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a white male wearing an orange shirt and jeans entered the store, picked up a few items and left the store without paying for the items. The employee said he followed the suspect down the street and saw him drop the bag of merchandise.

