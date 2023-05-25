6 People Displaced By House Fire In Alton Park

Six people were displaced by a house fire in Alton Park on Thursday due to a malfunctioning dryer.

Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies were called at 10:40 a.m. to a home in the 3700 block of Dorris Street and spotted heavy smoke from several blocks away.

On the scene, firefighters found flames coming from the back of the structure. A resident had tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher, but it spread too quickly so she rushed to get her family members and pets out of their burning home.

Crews made an aggressive interior attack and had the fire under control by 11:04 a.m. They then pulled ceilings to check for extension and monitored hot spots. The contents of the residence are a total loss and there is damage to the structure.

Three adults and three children will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. There were no injuries.

Engine 9, Engine 5, Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, CPD, EPB and HCEMS responded.



