Dustin Prichett Arrested For Carjacking, Fleeing Police, And DUI

Dustin Prichett was arrested after a carjacking that led to a police pursuit early Friday morning.

Chattanooga Police responded at 1:36 a.m. to a call of a carjacking at a construction site.

A construction worker reported one of their trucks had been taken by force. Police were advised the victim was sitting in his truck at the construction site when an unknown man opened his door and pulled him from the truck. After a struggle, the suspect was able to flee in the victim’s truck.

Law enforcement partners initiated a pursuit which ended at 12.2 mile marker, E-75N after deployed stop sticks successfully ended the pursuit. Chattanooga Police arrested Prichett on various charges including DUI.