Latest Headlines

East Ridge Adding 6 Firefighters, Training Officer, Parks Director - But Not Raising Taxes

  • Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The first reading of the budget and setting the tax rate for East Ridge for fiscal year 2023-3024 is scheduled to be on the agenda of the next council meeting on June 8. At the Thursday night council meeting, City Manager Scott Miller gave a preview for what it contains. He said the city’s revenue picture is healthy. The budget plans for several new employees, which includes six additional firefighters and a training officer for the fire department and a recreation director for the parks and recreation department. The millage rate will be the same as it currently is and the level of services remains the same, he said. Mayor Brian Williams emphasized that there will be no tax increase. The second and final reading to adopt the new budget will be June 22.

The city’s rainy day fund, which is meant to be sufficient for covering four months of expenses, was reduced to $4 million during the COVID pandemic. Councilman Jacky Cagle, seeing that amount as deficient, suggested raising it to $6 million or $7 million. The city manager said the expenses are going up substantially so raising the fund to $6 million or $7 million would be in order. At the next meeting the council will consider a resolution for the increase.

Two resolutions were passed at the meeting. The mayor was authorized to sign a contract with TDOT to provide mowing services for the I-75 Exit 1 interchange during 2023-2024. The state will pay East Ridge $9,800 for mowing six times, although the city does it more than that. The work is done on a reimbursement basis.

Another resolution to purchase a generator for the computer server room was approved for the amount of $81,892. The cost includes associated equipment and installation. This will allow the city’s 10 servers to be relocated to a more secure location. The generator will be capable of powering the servers, the IT room, lights and a mini-split AC unit for the room, which will provide continued operations in the event of a power outage.

The city manager’s report included a reminder that “The Last Call for Alcohol,” that was implemented during the pandemic, will expire July 1. This allowed customers to buy alcohol to go at restaurants.

He also reported on the progress of the multi-modal work on Ringgold Road. It is still moving forward, he said. The sub-contractor for Chattanooga Gas, which is laying new gas lines at the site as the other work is being done, will soon be finished after which Tally Construction can continue its construction.

Mayor Brian Williams said the next clean-up day in East Ridge will be on June 24. The deadline for volunteers to sign up will be June 2. Forms can be found on the city’s website. He also said that the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony along with the American Legion will be at 1 p.m. in front of Pioneer Frontier Park.

Bridgett Raper, communications strategist for the Small Cities Coalition of Hamilton County, gave the council an update on bills passed or proposed during the last legislative session. Some of importance to small cities in Tennessee include a de-annexation bill. The small cities coalition drafted a position statement sharing concerns about the bill. She said that those recommendations and suggested solutions were included in the final bill that was passed.

There has been a proposal to eliminate business taxes that she said would be detrimental to the small cities because local government resources would be reduced. And there is also a proposal to put a cap on property  tax increases.  She said this is gaining traction. And a freeze was put on real property tax for those earning $60,000 or less or people 65 and older who meet certain conditions. There are also caps being put on county property taxes for the same segment of people.

Latest Headlines
East Ridge Adding 6 Firefighters, Training Officer, Parks Director - But Not Raising Taxes
  • Breaking News
  • 5/26/2023
Alert Citizen Helps Bradley Sheriff's Office Nab 2 Illegal Tire Dumpers On Elderly Citizen's Property
  • Breaking News
  • 5/26/2023
SPRING FLING TENNIS ROUND-UP: Friday, May 26th
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/26/2023
Walker Valley's Collins Is Class AA Tennis Runner-Up
Walker Valley's Collins Is Class AA Tennis Runner-Up
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/26/2023
City And County Unveil Partnership To Revitalize 300 Acres On City’s Westside
City And County Unveil Partnership To Revitalize 300 Acres On City’s Westside
  • Breaking News
  • 5/26/2023
Grace Announces Wallace, Cummings As New Basketball Coaches
Grace Announces Wallace, Cummings As New Basketball Coaches
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/26/2023
Breaking News
Alert Citizen Helps Bradley Sheriff's Office Nab 2 Illegal Tire Dumpers On Elderly Citizen's Property
  • 5/26/2023

An alert citizen helped the Bradley County Sheriff's Office nab two illegal tire dumpers on Monday night. A call was placed to the Bradley County 911 Center with information about someone ... more

VIDEO: Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Interviewed On Mix 104.1
  • 5/26/2023

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann joined Mix 104.1's Steve Hartline on Mix Mornings to discuss raising the debt ceiling. Rep. Fleischmann stated that as of Thursday night, there is still no set ... more

Dustin Prichett Arrested For Carjacking, Fleeing Police, And DUI
  • 5/26/2023

Dustin Prichett was arrested after a carjacking that led to a police pursuit early Friday morning. Chattanooga Police responded at 1:36 a.m. to a call of a carjacking at a construction ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot And Killed Early Friday Morning On Highway 58
  • 5/26/2023
Carjacking Suspect Is Arrested - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/26/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/26/2023
Police Blotter: Apartment Neighbors Argue Over Noise; Sephora Thieves Take $1,100 Of Cologne And Perfume
  • 5/26/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/26/2023
Opinion
Johnny Welchance Would Rather Listen To A Good Banjo Tune Than Eat
Johnny Welchance Would Rather Listen To A Good Banjo Tune Than Eat
  • 5/25/2023
Chickamauga Dam Pipe Dream
  • 5/23/2023
Good Intentions Meets Ineffective Bureaucracy
  • 5/26/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/26/2023
Manifesto Mystification
  • 5/25/2023
Sports
Mark Wiedmer: Can Celtics Be The First To Overcome The 0-3 Curse?
  • 5/25/2023
Randy Smith: A Long Road For Karen Weekly
Randy Smith: A Long Road For Karen Weekly
  • 5/26/2023
UTC Men Tie Off Friday In NCAA Men's Golf Championhips
  • 5/25/2023
Lee Flame Golfers End Season In NCAA Division II Quarterfinal Round
  • 5/25/2023
Cleveland State Tied For Eighth At National Golf Tournament
  • 5/25/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Exploring And Searching For Greenways, Part 41 – Discovering The Chattanooga Creek Watershed
  • 5/26/2023
Andrew Doub Awarded Optimists' Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
Andrew Doub Awarded Optimists' Respect For Law Officer Of The Year Award
  • 5/26/2023
Jen Jeffrey Billington Has Book Signing For Her Memoir May 27
Jen Jeffrey Billington Has Book Signing For Her Memoir May 27
  • 5/25/2023
McKamey Animal Center To Host 2nd Annual Paw Palooza Pet Walk & Festival June 10
  • 5/26/2023
Wear Orange to Prevent Gun Violence Has Event June 4 At Miller Plaza
  • 5/26/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Youth Symphony Hosts Auditions
  • 5/26/2023
Rachel Baiman Plays At Woodshop Listening Room June 9
  • 5/26/2023
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
Best of Grizzard- Pig Valves Again
  • 5/26/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/25/2023
Nokian Tyres, Rhea Heritage Foundation Announce 2023 Summer Nights Lineup
Nokian Tyres, Rhea Heritage Foundation Announce 2023 Summer Nights Lineup
  • 5/25/2023
Opinion
Johnny Welchance Would Rather Listen To A Good Banjo Tune Than Eat
Johnny Welchance Would Rather Listen To A Good Banjo Tune Than Eat
  • 5/25/2023
Chickamauga Dam Pipe Dream
  • 5/23/2023
Good Intentions Meets Ineffective Bureaucracy
  • 5/26/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
2023 Leadership Chattanooga Class Graduates
  • 5/26/2023
Dalton Fire Department Warns Of Business Posing As Fire Department Partner
  • 5/26/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Holds Cap On TennCare’s Reimbursements To Contracting Physicians
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 18-24
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
5th Annual Chattanooga Fab Institute Is June 7
  • 5/26/2023
Downtown Chattanooga Adventure Trek Team Scavenger Hunt Set For June 10
  • 5/26/2023
GPS To Bring Active Shooter Response Training To Chattanooga
  • 5/25/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Announces Safety Tips Ahead Of The Summer Season
  • 5/26/2023
CHI Memorial Nationally Recognized Again With An ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
  • 5/26/2023
East Ridge 1st Responders Recognized For Heroic Lifesaving Efforts By Erlanger Health System
  • 5/25/2023
Memories
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Books In Historic Chattanooga Photo Series Still Available
  • 5/22/2023
Outdoors
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
Chattanooga Zoo Releases Thirty Hellbenders Into The Wild
  • 5/23/2023
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Waves Of Summer In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 5/23/2023
Tennessee Infrastructure Alliance Releases State Route Maps To Encourage Drivers To "Take A Drive" On Secondary Roads And Highways
  • 5/23/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: An Option Far Superior To 'White-Out'
Bob Tamasy: An Option Far Superior To 'White-Out'
  • 5/25/2023
Church Of The Good Shepherd Hosts Wandering Sheep Stroll
Church Of The Good Shepherd Hosts Wandering Sheep Stroll
  • 5/24/2023
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
Allison Bright New Associate Minister To Children, Youth And Families At First Christian Church
  • 5/24/2023
Obituaries
Gladys Willene Martin
Gladys Willene Martin
  • 5/26/2023
Carolyn Cate Farah
Carolyn Cate Farah
  • 5/26/2023
Cynthia Anne Cromer Thornton
Cynthia Anne Cromer Thornton
  • 5/26/2023
Area Obituaries
Poland, Carl Alvin (Cleveland)
Poland, Carl Alvin (Cleveland)
  • 5/26/2023
Farabee, Carolyn Ann (Cleveland)
  • 5/26/2023
Long, Eula Mae Land Patton (Dalton)
Long, Eula Mae Land Patton (Dalton)
  • 5/26/2023