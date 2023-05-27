Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 27, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS 
8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 307365008 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON 
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041416 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR 
1906 GARFIELD ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BRADFORD, TAMESHIA RONAE 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRAY, KEISHA LANEY 
3418 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CAIN, RONALD LEMONT 
4008 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE 
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

COOLEY, HERBERT T 
9655 NORMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEXUAL BATTERY

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

COX, CHRISTIAN T 
170 BRIDGE ST, GRAYVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GADDIS, ELIZABETH DANIELLE 
4811 RANCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

GARCIA, ARNULFO 
110 ORLANDO DRIVE OR 3400 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36415 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
OTHER (FEDERAL CHARGE)

GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN 
285 JOHN MCGEE BLVD CARYVILLE, 37714 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN 
1706 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE 
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL FOR RESALE)

JOINER, GARY LORENZO 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

JONES, RHONDA ANN 
1047 BRAYTON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KACZMAREK, DAKOTA J 
436 CHURCH STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KIRK, KIMBERLY ANN 
6421 RAMSEY RD HARRISON, 373417629 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

LINDER, GEORGE A 
1315 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON 
43 GALE ST HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND 
570 GOUT ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGHEE, ADREANA DENITA 
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042205 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEGARIS, DONALD EVAN 
2842 NORTH NOPOE DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL 
135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITON TO REVOK

MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT 
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE 
1248 BIRDHOUSE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OSBORNE, CALEB ALEXANDER 
815 CASTLEVIEW CIR JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PEREZ PEREZ, RAFAEL 
1308 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LICENSE TO BE CARRIED AND EXHIBITED
RECKLESS DRIVING

PRICHETT, DUSTIN LEE 
411 NELLIE LN TRION, 307535542 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073540 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE

REED, VALERIE LAVONNE 
3647 THRUSHWOOD DR HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING

SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA 
2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MTN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SIMPSON, MELISSA ADAMS 
18 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401

SMITH, BRANDON M 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TALLMAN, JACOB CLAIRE 
1728 N OBSERVATOR DR NASHVILLE, 37215 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00

TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN 
500 CHESTER ST Athens, 373033576 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD 
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

WOODS, JERRY LOUIS 
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013 
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

