Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
8 STONECREST DR RINGGOLD, 307365008
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
2108 RAULSTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041416
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR
1906 GARFIELD ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BRADFORD, TAMESHIA RONAE
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BRAY, KEISHA LANEY
3418 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
4008 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CLINGAN, COLTON DRAKE
298 MAGNOLIA AVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
COOLEY, HERBERT T
9655 NORMAN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
SEXUAL BATTERY
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
COX, CHRISTIAN T
170 BRIDGE ST, GRAYVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GADDIS, ELIZABETH DANIELLE
4811 RANCO CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
GARCIA, ARNULFO
110 ORLANDO DRIVE OR 3400 GAIL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36415
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
OTHER (FEDERAL CHARGE)
GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
285 JOHN MCGEE BLVD CARYVILLE, 37714
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMBRIGHT, DAVAUGHN
1706 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
9817 COLONY PARK LANE APT B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL FOR RESALE)
JOINER, GARY LORENZO
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
JONES, RHONDA ANN
1047 BRAYTON RD GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KACZMAREK, DAKOTA J
436 CHURCH STREET GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KIRK, KIMBERLY ANN
6421 RAMSEY RD HARRISON, 373417629
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LEVASSEUR, PATRICK BRIAN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
LINDER, GEORGE A
1315 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LOVETT, DESOTA ALLISON
43 GALE ST HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND
570 GOUT ST SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGHEE, ADREANA DENITA
2100 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374042205
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEGARIS, DONALD EVAN
2842 NORTH NOPOE DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
135 SACHETT WAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITON TO REVOK
MITCHELL, TRACY ELLIOT
5600 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113432
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE
1248 BIRDHOUSE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
OSBORNE, CALEB ALEXANDER
815 CASTLEVIEW CIR JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PEREZ PEREZ, RAFAEL
1308 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
LICENSE TO BE CARRIED AND EXHIBITED
RECKLESS DRIVING
PRICHETT, DUSTIN LEE
411 NELLIE LN TRION, 307535542
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CAR JACKING
FELONY EVADING ARREST
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073540
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
REED, VALERIE LAVONNE
3647 THRUSHWOOD DR HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MTN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SIMPSON, MELISSA ADAMS
18 HILLSBORO RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
SMITH, BRANDON M
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
TALLMAN, JACOB CLAIRE
1728 N OBSERVATOR DR NASHVILLE, 37215
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN
500 CHESTER ST Athens, 373033576
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
3801 MARK TWAIN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
WOODS, JERRY LOUIS
5204 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102013
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/01/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/15/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAIN, RONALD LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/21/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COX, CHRISTIAN T
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GARCIA, ARNULFO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/17/1986
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 06/27/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/16/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL FOR RESALE)
|
|JOINER, GARY LORENZO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- 911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)
|
|KACZMAREK, DAKOTA J
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|LINDER, GEORGE A
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 04/17/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/09/1999
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MEGARIS, DONALD EVAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/10/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLER, MATTHEW NEIL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITON TO REVOK
|
|MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|OSBORNE, CALEB ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PRICHETT, DUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/26/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|REED, VALERIE LAVONNE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 11/15/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- AGGRESSIVE PANHANDLING
|
|SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/10/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SIMPSON, MELISSA ADAMS
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/04/1976
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 55100401
|
|SMITH, BRANDON M
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/05/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TALLMAN, JACOB CLAIRE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/15/2001
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00
|
|TAYLOR, TIMEKA CHRISTEEN
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/14/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|THOMAS, JAMALL RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/16/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|