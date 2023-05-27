Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEDRON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/01/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 04/15/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT CAIN, RONALD LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 10/21/1972

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COX, CHRISTIAN T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GARCIA, ARNULFO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/17/1986

Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

OTHER (FEDERAL CHARGE) GRAY, CYNTHIA ANN

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 06/27/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HIGGINS, JODY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/16/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRUGS GENERAL FOR RESALE) JOINER, GARY LORENZO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE) KACZMAREK, DAKOTA J

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/26/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA