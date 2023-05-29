Person Arrested For Misuse Of 911 - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Police were dispatched to a home in the 4600 block of University Drive after the caller advised 911 operators that they were born of God and Satan. Officers made contact with the resident and established that there was not an emergency. After having been warned on several previous occasions about calling 911 without having an emergency, the resident was arrested for misuse of 911 and transported to the jail.

An alarm was accidentally activated at the Arby’s restaurant by the manager on-duty.

Everything checked out ok.Animal protection services requested a police escort to check on two dogs that had been reported as missing or unheard from by the neighbors of a home in the 9400 block of Pasture Drive. The dog owner wasn’t home.An officer checked on a homeless individual lying on the side of Lee Highway in the 10200 block. They advised they were ok and taking a break from walking to Knoxville. They were provided a courtesy ride to a nearby convenience store.A two-car crash was reported in the 10600 block of Lee Highway.A traffic stop in the 9200 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license, possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.Police made contact with an individual at the Dollar Tree who was found to have a warrant out of Walker County, Ga. Wanted for failing to appear in court for an indecent exposure charge, the individual was allowed to continue on their way when officers were informed that Walker County would not be extraditing the fugitive back to their jurisdiction.A two-car crash was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no reported injuries.A traffic stop in the 9100 block of Lee Highway resulted in a vehicle occupant being charged with being in possession of drug paraphernalia.A hit and run crash in the 5900 block of Main Street was reported from earlier in the day.A vehicle that had been seen swerving all over the road by the fire department who had called it in, was detained near the 10000 block of Apison Pike by a Collegedale officer after it was found stopped on McKee Foods Corporation property. The driver, lost while in route to Georgia, was arrested for second offense DUI, drug possession, and child endangerment for having their child in the car with them.A Collegedale fugitive was booked at the jail on a warrant for misdemeanor theft.An officer responded to an alarm at a warehouse in the 9600 block of Ooltewah Industrial Drive. Everything checked out ok.An officer was requested to check the well-being of a resident in the 5400 block of Misty Valley Drive. No one was home.An officer assisted an individual find their AirPods, which were showing a location in the 5200 block of Loblolly Lane.An alarm was activated at the Habitat for Humanity Restore. Everything checked out ok.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out ok.A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from their original charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication.An individual found a wallet on the coin machine inside the coin laundry located in the Crossroads plaza. The owner of the wallet was outside sitting in their vehicle waiting on their clothes to finish. The wallet was returned.Collegedale police made contact with a Hamilton County fugitive at the Walmart and placed them into custody after the warrants were verified. The fugitive was transported to the jail.A traffic stop in the 9300 block of Lee Highway for an expired tag resulted in the driver being charged with driving on a suspended license, and the passenger taken into custody on a Catoosa County, GA warrant for simple battery.An individual in the 10900 block of Apison Pike made a report stating that a former neighbor, whom they had shared altercations with in the past, had found their new address and had taken the mail box from their old address and thrown it into the yard of their new address.Police were dispatched to the Walmart after receiving reports that an individual was cursing at and threatening people. The individual had fled the scene before police arrived.Officers responded to the Imagination Station for a missing child. The child was found hiding under playground equipment playing hide and seek. Everything checked out ok.An unknown 911 call came in from the 4000 block of Prospect Church Road. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.Collegedale police received multiple calls of a vehicle driving recklessly eastbound on Apison Pike, striking several traffic safety barrels, and on University Drive. Officers found the vehicle parked in the middle of Loma Cita Lane. The driver was located nearby and was safely taken into custody for second offense DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.Bonding company recovery agents brought in a Collegedale fugitive with bond revocation warrants for drug possession. The fugitive was booked and transported to the jail.A resident in the 9500 block of Rookwood Circle reported that their teenage foster child was supposed to be at the movies on Broad Street in Chattanooga. The juvenile was not there when they went to pick them up and was not answering their phone. The foster parent was advised to contact Chattanooga police since the juvenile had gone missing inside their jurisdiction.A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and possession of a firearm while under the influence. The driver was also charged with felony possession of narcotics thanks to K9 Krino.An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. Everything checked out ok.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with an alarm at the Honor’s Golf Course. Everything checked out ok.An individual in the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported damage to their new vehicle and harassment from a roommate’s ex-partner.A hit and run was reported in the 10000 block of Park Lane, on the campus of Southern Adventist University, after a vehicle exiting a parking space had struck another parked vehicle before fleeing the scene.An unknown 911 call came in from a particular Spring Green apartment, in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. The apartment was checked but the residents advised that there were no emergencies.An individual in the 4300 block of University Drive reported that someone may have stabbed their tire.Officers responded to another 911 call from the Spring Green apartment complex and made contact again with the individual whose phone had been making the calls. They were in the parking lot. The individual was found in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm and detained. The individual’s partner, who had also come to the parking lot was also found in possession of drugs and charged with multiple counts of felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prostitution. The individual who was first detained was transported to the hospital for an alleged medical emergency and charges are pending their arrest for drug possession and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Department of Children Services was notified due to a minor living in the home. The child was transported to a grandparent who was able to take temporary custody.Police responded to a verbal disorder between three individuals at the track located in the 4800 block of University Drive, on the campus of Southern Adventist University. All involved parties agreed to separate.K9 Krino was called to assist the East Ridge police department with a drug sniff in the 900 block of Spring Creek Road. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and seized.Officers responded to a domestic disorder in the Hills Parc apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested for domestic assault.