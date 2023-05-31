Latest Headlines

Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"

  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann praised the House of Representatives for passing "the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the largest deficit reduction bill in U.S. history, while responsibly raising the debt ceiling."

He said, “Everyone in America knows that Washington has an out-of-control spending problem that has led to our nation being close to $32 trillion in debt. Like all Americans, I am extremely concerned about our nation’s growing debt and deficit, and I came to Congress to work to get our fiscal house back in order. That is why I voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act – the largest spending cut in our nation’s history, saving taxpayers over $2 trillion in six years. For the first time in a decade, Congress will spend less money than the year before.”

“For close to 100 days, President Biden and the Democrat majority in the Senate refused to negotiate with House Republicans on needed reforms to restore our country’s fiscal health. I am proud that we did not back down and forced the president to the negotiating table to work with us to cut spending, enact the most significant work requirements for welfare in a generation, stop $5 trillion in new taxes and federal mandates, slash red tape holding up critical energy infrastructure projects, claw back billions in unspent COVID slush funds, and defund the IRS’ army of new agents.

“We accomplished all of these historic reforms while increasing defense spending by $28 billion and fully protecting Social Security, Medicare, and veteran’s health care and benefits.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a historic win for America, our economy, and fiscal sanity. This bill shows what Republicans can deliver for the American People with just the slimmest majority in the House of Representatives. To build on these historic reforms, we must retake the Senate and the White House and grow our House majority in 2024 to continue putting America back on the road to economic prosperity and a debt-free future for our children and grandchildren.”

Latest Headlines
Tennessee AG Joins Brief In Support Of Parents In Gender Identity Case
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
UTC's Conroy, Houk Named To PING All-East Region Squad
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2023
Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"
Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Lee's Cloud Named To ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Region Team
  • Sports
  • 5/31/2023
HCSO Locates 1st Stolen Vehicle Utilizing In-Car Automated License Plate Reader
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
  • Breaking News
  • 5/31/2023
Breaking News
Tennessee AG Joins Brief In Support Of Parents In Gender Identity Case
  • 5/31/2023

Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti joined a coalition of 21 state attorneys general in filing an amicus brief "in support of two Florida parents who were stripped of their fundamental and longstanding ... more

HCSO Locates 1st Stolen Vehicle Utilizing In-Car Automated License Plate Reader
  • 5/31/2023

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office located the first stolen vehicle utilizing an in-car Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) on Monday. Deputy Logan Faulkner was traveling on Highway 153 ... more

East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
East Chattanooga Man Wrecks Several Vehicles As He Steals Truck From Integrity Buick
  • 5/31/2023

Police said an East Chattanooga man wrecked several vehicles in the process of stealing an expensive GMC truck from Integrity Buick on International Drive. Jamale Marquise Porch, 31, of Stuart ... more

Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/31/23
  • 5/31/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2023
Bank Card Fraudulently Used With Amtrak In D.C. - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/31/2023
Police Blotter: Traffic Worker Cusses At Truck Driver For Moving Cones; Man On Glass Street Looked Like Man With Warrants
  • 5/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/31/2023
Opinion
Leave The Choo Choo Alone - And Response
  • 5/31/2023
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles - And Response
  • 5/30/2023
Why Airplane Windows Are Round
  • 5/31/2023
The Evocation Of Artificial Intelligence And Social Media
  • 5/31/2023
A New England Memorial Day
  • 5/29/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
Randy Smith: Coaching Youth Baseball - Priceless
  • 5/30/2023
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
Georgia Tech Football Star Lenny Snow Dies At 76
  • 5/30/2023
UTC's Conroy, Houk Named To PING All-East Region Squad
  • 5/31/2023
Lee's Cloud Named To ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Region Team
  • 5/31/2023
Happenings
Boynton Lions Club Presents Thomas Duckett And David Carlock Awards
Boynton Lions Club Presents Thomas Duckett And David Carlock Awards
  • 5/31/2023
Chattanooga Community Centers Extend Operational Hours
  • 5/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Emergency Road Closure Announced On Richard Avenue At W. Hoyt Street
  • 5/31/2023
Tennessee American Water Hosts Pool Party For Chambliss Center For Children
  • 5/30/2023
Entertainment
Nightfall Features Blues And Jazz Music On Friday
  • 5/31/2023
McLemore's Songwriter Series Continues June 8 With Gabe Dixon
McLemore's Songwriter Series Continues June 8 With Gabe Dixon
  • 5/31/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Opening Neil Simon’s ‘The Sunshine Boys’ Thursday For Weekend Run
  • 5/31/2023
Library Presents A Life Of Sorrow, The Life And Times Of Carter Stanley
  • 5/30/2023
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
Best of Grizzard - Health Wisdom
  • 5/30/2023
Opinion
Leave The Choo Choo Alone - And Response
  • 5/31/2023
Full Of Admiration For County Clerk Bill Knowles - And Response
  • 5/30/2023
Why Airplane Windows Are Round
  • 5/31/2023
Dining
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Business
Governor Lee Announces Statewide “Build With Us Tour”
  • 5/31/2023
CBL Properties Names Benjamin Staples To CBL As Senior Vice President – People And Culture
  • 5/31/2023
TVA Seeks Public Input on Modifications To John Sevier Dam
  • 5/31/2023
Real Estate
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
  • 5/31/2023
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Aslan Closes On $23 Million In Equity Funding For New Developments, Welcomes New Team Members
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
Fairyland Elementary Renovation Begins June 1
  • 5/31/2023
John Shearer: CCS Graduate Daniel Dassow Honored To Be Named A UT Torchbearer
  • 5/31/2023
5 Students Complete CSCC HVAC Lab Bootcamp In May
5 Students Complete CSCC HVAC Lab Bootcamp In May
  • 5/31/2023
Living Well
The Conasauga Mental Health Court Celebrates Graduate
The Conasauga Mental Health Court Celebrates Graduate
  • 5/31/2023
Blood Assurance Seeking Donors For Upcoming Competition
  • 5/29/2023
Nurse Practitioner Andy Simpson Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Chickamauga
Nurse Practitioner Andy Simpson Joins CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Chickamauga
  • 5/31/2023
Memories
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
Historical Association Celebrates Acquisition Of 102-Year-Old Soddy Bank Building
  • 5/25/2023
Charleston Recreation Board Hosts First Annual Founder’s Day Event June 10
  • 5/24/2023
Outdoors
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
Chickamauga Lake Cleanup Weekend Is June 9-10
  • 5/30/2023
Second Public Wild Turkey Observation Survey Is June 1-Aug. 31
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
Bob Tamasy: Recognizing The Wartime Dead And The Cause For Which They Died
  • 5/29/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Obituaries
Daisy Catherine Blanton
Daisy Catherine Blanton
  • 5/31/2023
Charles Ratliff, Sr.
Charles Ratliff, Sr.
  • 5/31/2023
Martha Aileen DeRieux Berry
Martha Aileen DeRieux Berry
  • 5/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Scoggins, Karen Michel (Cleveland)
Scoggins, Karen Michel (Cleveland)
  • 5/31/2023
Green, Alan (Summerville)
  • 5/31/2023
Hayes, Frank (Dalton)
Hayes, Frank (Dalton)
  • 5/31/2023