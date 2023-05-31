Fleischmann Praises "Largest Deficit Reduction Bill In U.S. History"

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann praised the House of Representatives for passing "the Fiscal Responsibility Act, the largest deficit reduction bill in U.S. history, while responsibly raising the debt ceiling."

He said, “Everyone in America knows that Washington has an out-of-control spending problem that has led to our nation being close to $32 trillion in debt. Like all Americans, I am extremely concerned about our nation’s growing debt and deficit, and I came to Congress to work to get our fiscal house back in order. That is why I voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act – the largest spending cut in our nation’s history, saving taxpayers over $2 trillion in six years. For the first time in a decade, Congress will spend less money than the year before.”

“For close to 100 days, President Biden and the Democrat majority in the Senate refused to negotiate with House Republicans on needed reforms to restore our country’s fiscal health. I am proud that we did not back down and forced the president to the negotiating table to work with us to cut spending, enact the most significant work requirements for welfare in a generation, stop $5 trillion in new taxes and federal mandates, slash red tape holding up critical energy infrastructure projects, claw back billions in unspent COVID slush funds, and defund the IRS’ army of new agents.

“We accomplished all of these historic reforms while increasing defense spending by $28 billion and fully protecting Social Security, Medicare, and veteran’s health care and benefits.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a historic win for America, our economy, and fiscal sanity. This bill shows what Republicans can deliver for the American People with just the slimmest majority in the House of Representatives. To build on these historic reforms, we must retake the Senate and the White House and grow our House majority in 2024 to continue putting America back on the road to economic prosperity and a debt-free future for our children and grandchildren.”