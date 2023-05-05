Counterfeit Bill Used To Buy Groceries - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An Aldi’s customer paid for their groceries with a counterfeit bill. The counterfeit money was seized by the officer.

A two car crash was reported in the 5600 block of Little Debbie Parkway. There were no injuries.



An individual went to city hall to ask questions about how to get a restraining order against a family member. They were advised how to do so.

A Collegedale fugitive was taken into custody at the Walmart and booked on shoplifting and conspiracy charges.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from the 9200 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.



Officers responded to an alarm at the Collegedale Academy high school. The building was checked and found secure.

Collegedale police assisted Chattanooga police with a large crowd of students that had gathered at the Ooltewah High School baseball field to conduct an end of the year prank.

A traffic stop in the 5600 block of Edgmon Road led to the driver’s arrest for a bond revocation warrant out of Collegedale for driving without a license.

Collegedale officers were requested to assist the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office by checking an address in the 4300 block of Cele Court for a fugitive wanted for felony theft in their jurisdiction as well as in Warren County. No contact was made.

An alarm was activated at a business in the 5900 block of Main Street. Officers found that the alarm had been activated by maintenance workers installing security cameras.



