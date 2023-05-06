Latest Headlines

Large New Development In Red Bank Approved On 1st Reading Despite Concerns

  • Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Gail Perry

A large new development of zero lot line houses in Red Bank was recommended for approval by the municipal planning commission with conditions relating to steep slopes. The next step before the project can move forward is for the Red Bank Commission to rezone the property involved from R-1 Single family residential, to R-TZ Townhome / Zero Lot Line Single Family. At the commission meeting this week, rezoning was approved on the first reading. That gives the city the ability to make changes before the second and final reading that will take place at the next commission meeting.

The property is owned by two different developers, Watchtower Investments and Cameron Holding. The representative from Watchtower Investments said that the development will be on 8.29 acres on land abutting properties along Strawberry Lane, Lullwater Road, Lynda Circle and Alden Avenue. In addition to the homes, green space in the form of a two and a half mile walking trail and park area have been planned. The price of the homes is planned to be around $425,000-$450,000. The development companies have been working on the  project since February, 2021 and have made significant investments, the commissioners were told, and public meetings have been held for comment from surrounding property owners. And changes have been made along the way, giving the developers more confidence that there will not be a problem with the steep topography, it was stated.

Geotech engineers have suggested changes from the original plans to build on the tops of the steep slopes, and the latest layout puts the houses in the valley area and with smaller set-backs from the street for the purpose of pushing the construction farther away from the slopes. The commissioners were told that the conditions put on the plan by the planning commission would put restrictions on where building can be placed and would prevent the project from moving forward.

The steep slope ordinance has been talked about for two years but has still not been adopted. That ordinance would give definitions and give the developers clarification for land disturbance based on the slope of the property. Engineers who are advising the developers do not understand the ordinance as it is currently written, the commission was told, and so they do not know how to move forward. And how long it will be before the steep slope ordinance is passed is also unknown. The developers are looking for clarity from the city.

Another issue with the development has come from Red Bank citizens, the majority who do not want a walking trail and park area there. The roads are narrow and parking along what should be a one-way road would be dangerous, said one nearby resident. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton, who had attended the planning commission meeting, said that residents overwhelmingly were opposed to the green spaces being included because of the danger it poses. She said the developer and the commissioners should listen to what the citizens want, even though it would be a benefit to the people living in the future neighborhood.

Before the final vote, City Attorney Arnold Stole will rewrite and clarify the conditions requested by the planning commission so they are easier to understand. The developers want to find a solution and will need to reevaluate the possibilities with their engineers, the commissioners were told. The second and final reading to rezone is planned for the commission meeting on May 16. If the property is rezoned and the development approved at that meeting, the final plan would need to go back to the planning commission, with or without the trail system.

Commissioners voted to accept a water infrastructure grant up to $1,619,984 that will be used to address critical and priority water infrastructure needs. The money will come from American Rescue Plan funds from the state and the city will contribute $659,000 that has been budgeted from money the city received also from ARP funds. Improvements will be made for various stormwater projects around town for keeping the stormwater system clean and to reduce flooding. Mapping of the stormwater system will also be done. It was noted that 70 percent of Red Bank is located in a floodway.

Another ordinance that passed on Tuesday provides for a comprehensive revision of the ordinances regarding ownership, control and regulation of animals and chickens in the city. City Attorney Stulce said the ordinance recognizes a partnership with McKamey Animal Center. He said there are no radical changes but it brings Red Bank in line with enforcement and service measures of Chattanooga and other municipalities. This will make the city consistent with the communities around Red Bank so an officer does not have to change the way enforcement is handled when they cross a city’s border.

The city is still working on a plan that will provide all citizens to have a park within a 10-minute walk from where they live. Two properties have been identified for potential new parks. The first, referred to as the Swope property, is 10.99 acres off of Lamar Avenue and Gaylord Drive. There are areas of slope failure there, which need to be stabilized. Another potential park property is known as the Hixson parcel, which is four acres. This land has a low area where drainage needs to be improved. Both locations would need to be reviewed by a professional engineer to identify problems with water, the commissioners were told. And both of these parcels would increase the goal of more accessibility to city parks. If the Swope property is used, it would increase accessibility from 25.2 to 35.9 percent. If the Hixson property is used, accessibility would increase from 25 to 33.2 percent. The next step will be to get the costs for fixing the problem areas of each property. Public meetings will follow and discussion with the property owners.

The schedule for developing the city’s budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 will start at the regular work session of the commission on May 16 followed by two special meetings on May 21 and 31. The first reading will be June 1 and the second and final adoption will take place at the meeting on June 22. Finance Director John Alexander mentioned some of the items expected to be included in the new budget that will add two police officers to bring the total up to 26 and law enforcement technology will be increased. More firefighters will be scheduled to be available for each shift and a second set of turn-out gear will be bought for each. The public works department will add one stormwater specialist and one solid waste employee. There will be a plan to develop a pavement management program for city roads, and money will be included to improve the multi-modal network. Stormwater needs will be addressed with improved infrastructure, the parks and recreation department will be expanded and a parks needs assessment will be done. And the city will be working toward developing a comprehensive plan. Two new positions will be a city planner and a parks manager. They will work toward the goal to have a community library and a civic center.

“We’re going to have a party,” said Commissioner Pete Phillips. Volunteers in the city have been working most of the year to put together the 2023 annual Red Bank Jubilee. It is scheduled for Saturday, rain or shine. Among many other things that day, there will be a 5K run, pickleball tournament, live music, food, a beer garden and activities for kids. The festival will be at Red Bank Park, 3817 Redding Road from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

