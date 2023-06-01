Latest Headlines

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTEMPT OF COURT
BELCHER, TERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
BENNETT, DAVID CARL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOG AT LARGE ***MUST APPEAR***
BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
BRITTON, TOYA SHELI
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CANNON, DUNCAN JOSIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
  • SPEEDING
  • UNDERAGE DRINKING
CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
CARNES, KEYUANA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
COTHRAN, JASON AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COX, AMBER GRACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL
GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JACKSON, BRITTANY CHARDAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
JONES, GESSYCA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • HARASSMENT
LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SCH
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • BURGLARY
LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
PIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REYNOSO, ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
SNOW, SCOTT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEPHENS, KHALIKA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • FORGERY
WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
WILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

