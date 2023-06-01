Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BRADFORD, DARRYL DOUGLAS
4404 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 65 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRITTON, TOYA SHELI
2132 ROCKCREEK DR APT 1 BOWLING GREEN, 42101
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
5436 CASSANDRA CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
COUGHLIN, SHANE JOSEPH
8240 MITCHELL MILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
COX, BRANDICE LOUISE
6945 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212559
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAULTON, CANDICE
1903 E31ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL
305 SUNSET CIR LOOKOUT MTN, 37350
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
HARPER, GORDON O
1019 MIDDLE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUBLIC INDECENCY
HARRIS, PAMELA
CITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
IVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM
419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KITTL, KYLE SAMUEL R
HOMELESS , 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
KIDNAPPING
MATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE
1 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073540
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAINS, MADISON VICTORIA
100 OAKLAND ROAD BELMONT, 28012
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
SCHOLTZ, JOHN MATTHEW
6903 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 09/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BELCHER, TERRY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/28/1979
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BENNETT, DAVID CARL
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/30/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DOG AT LARGE ***MUST APPEAR***
|
|BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/13/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BONE, JOHN ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 03/05/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/19/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|BRITTON, TOYA SHELI
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/25/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
|
|CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CANNON, DUNCAN JOSIAH
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)
- SPEEDING
- UNDERAGE DRINKING
|
|CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
|
|CARNES, KEYUANA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COTHRAN, JASON AARON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|COX, AMBER GRACE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER
|
|CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/12/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/11/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/18/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/01/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/19/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/27/1979
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|GORE, AUSTYN CHASE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/12/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/14/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
|
|HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/05/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/16/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JACKSON, BRITTANY CHARDAY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|JONES, GESSYCA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/06/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAWRENCE, KEITH
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 03/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SCH
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- BURGLARY
|
|LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 06/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/24/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/26/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|PIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REYNOSO, ADIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/11/1996
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/05/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/30/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
|
|SNOW, SCOTT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/18/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STEPHENS, KHALIKA LASHAWN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/10/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/12/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- FORGERY
|
|WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
|
|WILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/12/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|