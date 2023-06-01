Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE

105 E MEADOWBROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



BENNETT, DAVID CARL

584 QUIET TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOG AT LARGE ***MUST APPEAR***



BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING



BRADFORD, DARRYL DOUGLAS

4404 LIVE OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BRITTON, TOYA SHELI

2132 ROCKCREEK DR APT 1 BOWLING GREEN, 42101

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)



CANNON, DUNCAN JOSIAH

6530 FOREST PARK DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

SPEEDING

UNDERAGE DRINKING



CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

5436 CASSANDRA CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



COTHRAN, JASON AARON

6703 LEVI RD HIXSON, 373432630

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COUGHLIN, SHANE JOSEPH

8240 MITCHELL MILL RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALECOX, AMBER GRACE1737 HIDDEN HARBOR ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERCOX, BRANDICE LOUISE6945 HICKORY VIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212559Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE385 NE DOOLEY STREET APT 7 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYDAULTON, CANDICE1903 E31ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE3826 DEERFOOT DRVIE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DURHAM, BRUCE ALLENHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)ECKER, WILLIAM MICHAEL305 SUNSET CIR LOOKOUT MTN, 37350Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGFARRIOR, JENNIFER LYNN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVGAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE1400 N CHAIMBERLAIN AVE APT 23 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGORE, AUSTYN CHASE36 GATTIS DRIVE FORT O, 30742Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARPER, GORDON O1019 MIDDLE LAKE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPUBLIC INDECENCYHARRIS, PAMELACITCO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTHENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE1606 EAST 47TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALEUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONHUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN406 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHUGHES, SAVANNA MARIEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONHUNTER, AUSTIN LEE402 TROY SPANNER CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONIVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTIVERSEN, LAWRENCE WILLIAM419 HOUGE ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTJACKSON, BRITTANY CHARDAY1685 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, DEMARCUS9110 ALMOND RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJONES, GESSYCA BRITTANY1855 FARNDALE COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTHARASSMENTKITTL, KYLE SAMUEL RHOMELESS , 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTKIDNAPPINGLAWRENCE, KEITH2209 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063926Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SCHPUBLIC INTOXICATIONBURGLARYMATTHEW, MITZIE RENEE1 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMENIFEE, WILLIE LEE4255 ADAMS CIRLCE CHATTANOOGA, 374064433Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREPUEBLA AGUILAR, JORGE ADANHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374073540Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTRAINS, MADISON VICTORIA100 OAKLAND ROAD BELMONT, 28012Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTREYNOSO, ADIEL423EAST WASHINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE6320 PYTHIAN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARSCHOLTZ, JOHN MATTHEW6903 RAMSEYTOWN ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER394 TAYLOR DR DALTON, 307205968Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNOW, SCOTT ALLEN162 OLD JONE RD HARRIMAN, 37748Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEPHENS, KHALIKA LASHAWN1701 NORTH CONCORD APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)SUTTON, RUFUS ANTWONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN7526 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYWHITE, TAYLOR NICOLEHomeless RINGGOLD, 307363013Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL LITTERINGWHITENER, NICOLE LYNNHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

Here are the mug shots:

ATKINSON, CHRISTOPHER DETREVILLE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 09/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT BELCHER, TERRY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/28/1979

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BENNETT, DAVID CARL

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/30/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOG AT LARGE ***MUST APPEAR*** BINFORD, DEANGELO LASHON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 12/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BLEDSOE, BROOK LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 02/13/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 03/05/1959

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/19/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING BRITTON, TOYA SHELI

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 10/25/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS) CALLOWAY, RYAN CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 05/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT CANNON, DUNCAN JOSIAH

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 01/15/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

UNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)

SPEEDING

UNDERAGE DRINKING CAPUTO, GREGORY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY CARNES, KEYUANA L

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/11/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COOLEY, KEENAN IVORY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT COTHRAN, JASON AARON

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE COX, AMBER GRACE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/05/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHER CRUMLEY, DANA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/12/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY DANZY, JADAVION DEQUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 02/11/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DAVIS, NADIA GISELLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/18/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 05/01/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ERVIN, SAMUEL LAMORRIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/19/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FEDERAL GAINES, CRYSTAL LATESSE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 06/27/1979

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GORE, AUSTYN CHASE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/12/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GREENWOOD, ASHLEY KAYE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HENDERSON, DANIEL EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/14/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON HUDGINS, BRANDON KEJUQUN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/05/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUGHES, SAVANNA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/29/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/16/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JACKSON, BRITTANY CHARDAY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/10/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JOHNSON, DEMARCUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/22/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF JONES, GESSYCA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/06/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

HARASSMENT LAWRENCE, KEITH

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 03/30/1969

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CONSUMING OR POSSESSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ON SCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BURGLARY LOVELADY, CHRISESHELLE J

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/07/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCKEVIE, NICOLE MAYNEISHA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS MENIFEE, WILLIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/24/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE PIERCE, SOLOMON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 07/26/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER PIERRE, BRIEUNDA JACKUELINE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REYNOSO, ADIEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/11/1996

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROGERS, MELANIE ANNE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHELTON, JASON ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/30/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/30/1990

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERRILL, MATTHEW ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY) SNOW, SCOTT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 08/18/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEPHENS, KHALIKA LASHAWN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/10/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) UNDERHILL, COURTNEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/12/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FORGERY WHITE, TAYLOR NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL LITTERING WILLBANKS, JAMES CALVIN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 04/12/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





