North Chattanooga Mansion That In 2016 Sold For $1,360,000 Has Now Sold For $3,250,000

A brick mansion high on a peak of North Chattanooga that sold in 2016 for $1,360,000 has now sold for $3,250,000.

The house at 502 Forest Ave., that was built by the Schoolfield family, was restored by William S. Huntley.

He sold it to Charles G. Pray and Dawn Steinberg. Dr. Pray is a chiropractor in North Georgia.

Dr. Pray has now sold it to Mary G Cannon Tr, Mary G Cannon Living Trust, James J Cannon Tr, James J Cannon Living Trust.

The property in 2016 was touted as having "quite possibly the most spectacular views in Chattanooga."

The realty firm at the time said, "This 4 bedroom, 4.5+ bath turn of the century, brick home is perfectly situated on a 1.5 +/- acre lot-just steps from the North Shore and downtown Chattanooga. You will love the convenience of being able to walk to shops, restaurants and parks.