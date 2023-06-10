City of East Ridge Hosts Grand Opening For Boardwalk & Pier At Camp Jordan’s Dickert Memorial Pond

City of East Ridge officials gathered on Saturday morning to celebrate the grand opening of the new boardwalk and pier at Camp Jordan’s Dickert Memorial Pond in East Ridge. City administration, the mayor, and council were present for a ribbon cutting ceremony prior to the annual fishing rodeo hosted by the East Ridge Optimist Club.

The boardwalk and pier have been under construction since early February 2023 when planning began by staff, engineers, and Chattanooga Dock Builders. The City of East Ridge received a grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, under the Water the Environment Grant Program in August 2022 in the amount of $250,000. After receiving this grant, East Ridge officials began the process of designing and constructing an ADA compliant boardwalk and fishing pier for citizens within the community.

“East Ridge was honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Water and Environment Grant. American Water has long believed in the importance of being a good neighbor and good steward of the environment. Thanks to the help of American Water Charitable Foundation and Tennessee American Water, East Ridge was able to create a positive change in our community.” said Mayor Brian Williams. “This grant provided an ADA compliant boardwalk and fishing pier at Dickert Pond in Camp Jordan Park along with educational signage related to water quality and other water-related facts. I couldn’t think of a better time to host this event other than in conjunction with the East Ridge Optimist Club’s annual fishing rodeo.”

The East Ridge Optimist Club hosts an annual fishing rodeo at Camp Jordan for youth in conjunction with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency’s statewide annual free fishing day. The Optimist Club promotes a love of fishing and the outdoors to local youth and recognizes the largest and smallest fish caught as well as other prizes.

Upon construction and completion, the City of East Ridge applied for a second round of funding through American Water Charitable Foundation for the 2023 Water and Environment Grant. “We are thrilled to be the recipient of the 2022 Water and Environment Grant through American Water Charitable Foundation and want to continue developing this project,” said Cameron McAllister, administrator of East Ridge Economic and Community Development. “With additional funds we hope to extend the boardwalk and pier around the pond for additional observation space and outdoor recreation opportunities”.