Police Blotter: Man Calls 911 8 Times For Non-Emergencies; Neighbors Have Ongoing Feud

A man on Robin Drive continued to call 911 and there were eight separate calls regarding the same nonemergency within a week. An officer explained to him that the continuation of 911 calls for the same nonemergency are going to lead to his arrest for abuse of emergency services.

* * *

An officer saw a white Lincoln MKC with dark window tint leaving the Highland Apartments. The officer attempted to turn around and the car immediately began to accelerate. The officer activated emergency equipment but the driver did not stop.

* * *

A man on Mulberry Street called police about two individuals he saw on his camera system walking past his home. The man was concerned because of recent thefts in the area and wanted to have police check the surrounding area. Police didn’t find anyone matching the man’s description of the individuals.

* * *

The cashier at Circle K at 3729 Tennessee Ave. told police there was a man sleeping outside of the gas station. She said he has been told to leave multiple times but refused. The cashier wanted to trespass the man from the property. An officer spoke to the man and informed him that he was trespassed from the Circle K and had to leave. The man then left.

* * *

A man on Georgia Avenue told police his mountain bike had been stolen. He last saw his bike at 6:20 a.m. when he parked his vehicle, and when he came back outside around 6:25 it was gone. It is a custom made, dark red Norco mountain bike. The man believed he has put around $9,000- $10,000 into it. He does want to press charges.

* * *

Police responded to a 911 call on 15th Avenue and found two women in an argument. Police were told it was a misunderstanding and everything was okay. One of the women agreed to leave and left without further incident.

* * *

A man on Shepherd View Circle spoke to police over the phone and reported someone had entered his truck overnight. He said there was no damage, so he believes he forgot to lock it. The console had been emptied out and his wallet was gone. He then discovered there were some charges on his United Credit card: $2 at Mapco Express, $5 at McDonalds, $3 at Dollar General, and $10 at Shell. The charges didn’t show the exact addresses on the bank statement, but it does say in Chattanooga.

* * *

A woman on Andrews Street told police she has had an ongoing issue with her neighbor. She said a service was mowing her neighbor’s yard and found some rubber in the yard believed to be from when a mowing service mowed the woman’s yard. The two have been in a long, ongoing neighborly dispute and the woman calls police to document any interaction with her neighbor.