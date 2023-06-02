Latest Headlines

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

  • Friday, June 2, 2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.
FY2023-24 Budget Public Hearing
Order of Business for City Council

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #2) (Deferred from 05-23-2023)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-137, Abatement by City and lien for costs thereof; notice; hearing; appeal, subsection (c), relating to service of notice.

FIRE

b. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, Section 17-3, 2018 International Fire Code 912.3.1 and by adding a new Section 17-43, requiring structures to have a key lock box installed on the exterior of the structure for fire safety purposes.
                  
PLANNING

c. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)
2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)
2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)

PUBLIC WORKS

d. MR-2023-0032 Andrew Hodgson, Esq. Husch Blackwell LLP c/o SEB, LLC and SEB2, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in an alley located in the 3800 block of St. Elmo Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)

e. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)

VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming the appointment of Nadia Kain to the Industrial Development Board for District 6, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2029. (District 6)
                                
b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Gertha Lee-Sharp to the South Region Community Advisory Committee to District 7, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024. (District 7)

c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Daisy Madison to the Sports Authority of the County of Hamilton and the City of Chattanooga, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on August 30, 2026. (Revised)

d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Brett Smalley to the Sports Authority of the County of Hamilton and the City of Chattanooga, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on August 30, 2026. (Revised)

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

e. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 368 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2023, for the term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)

f. A resolution adopting the Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is in the form substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

FIRE

g. A resolution to accept and receive equipment and materials from the Knox Company to be used to require all new construction to install key lock boxes on the exterior of buildings and locking fire department connection (FDC) caps, which includes the Key Secure 6 system, mounting brackets, eKeys, software, docking stations, and FDC wrenches, in the amount of $48,924.00.

LEGAL

h. A resolution confirming the appointment of Michael Mallen as the Administrative Hearing Officer for the City of Chattanooga, with a four (4) year term beginning on June 7, 2023, through June 6, 2027, pursuant to City Code Section 21-236.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority, with a term beginning on June 2, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2028.
                                
j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Deacon Hicks Armor as Chairman of the Carter Street Corporation, with a term beginning on May 17, 2023, and ending on January 5, 2027.

k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ronald Parson to the Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2026.

l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brooklyn Lucas to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024.

m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Amanda Wagner to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024.

n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark Heinzer as the Administrator for the Wastewater Department.

PLANNING

o. A resolution adopting the Mountain Creek Corridor Study.

PUBLIC WORKS

p. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Katchrina Shavers, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Stormwater Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Water Quality Technician, subject to certain conditions.

q. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Wyatt Stutts, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Stormwater Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Water Quality Specialist 2, subject to certain conditions.

r. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jennifer Palmer, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Landscape Inspector, subject to certain conditions.

s. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Levi Witt, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Code Enforcement Inspector II, subject to certain conditions.
                                
t. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant, for an amount up to $25 million.

u. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept an Inflation Reduction Act - Urban and Community Forestry Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Forest Service (FS) Urban and Community Forestry Program, for a five-year grant period, for an amount not to exceed $15 million.

PURCHASING

v. A resolution authorizing the Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Chattanooga to enter into an agreement to join the H-GAC Buy Cooperative Purchasing Program.

WASTEWATER

w. AresolutionauthorizingpaymenttoCapitalWasteServicesforRheaCountyLandfill and to Republic Services for Bradley County Landfill for three (3) years for Bradley County or Rhea County Landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $200,000.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                
TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023
CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.

Proposed Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-137, Abatement by City and lien for costs thereof; notice; hearing; appeal, subsection (c), relating to service of notice.

FIRE

b. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, Section 17-3, 2018 International Fire Code 912.3.1 and by adding a new Section 17-43, requiring structures to have a key lock box installed on the exterior of the structure for fire safety purposes.

PLANNING

c. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)
2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)
2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)

PUBLIC WORKS

d. MR-2023-0032 Andrew Hodgson, Esq. Husch Blackwell LLP c/o SEB, LLC and SEB2, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in an alley located in the 3800 block of St. Elmo Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)

e. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCE

a. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as “the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Operations Budget”, providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.

b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
                            
PLANNING

c. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)

d. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)

e. 2023-0063 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5619 Clark Road, from R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone), subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

f. 2023-0068 Alton L. Rogers and Charla Y. Shamblin c/o MAP Engineers (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions from Ordinance No. 12703, Section 4 of previous Case No. 2013-0004 for an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)
2023-0068 Alton L. Rogers and Charla Y. Shamblin c/o MAP Engineers (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions from Ordinance No. 12703, Section 4 of previous Case No. 2013-0004 for an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. (Staff Version)
                                
g. 2023-0069 Jae Y. and Gennie K. Lee (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 6700 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0069 Jae Y. and Gennie K. Lee (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 6700 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)

h. 2023-0062 Sansbury Mellon LTD CO (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential
Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 907 Arlington Avenue and 911, 915, and 919 Taylor Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0062 Sansbury Mellon LTD CO (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 907 Arlington Avenue and 911, 915, and 919 Taylor Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)

i. 2023-0066 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1130 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0066 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1130 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)
                                    
j. 2023-0067 Campbell Lewis (M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1108 McCallie Avenue and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0067 Campbell Lewis (M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1108 McCallie Avenue and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)

k. 2023-0065 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2519 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)
2023-0065 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2519 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Amendment to Lease with Hendricks Commercial Properties, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for office space in Suite 300 of the Edney Building, 1100 Market Street, for an additional term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of one (1) year, for the occupancy of approximately 7,790 square feet of space by the Department of Technology Services. (District 8)
                                  
b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with Warren Partners, in substantially the form attached, for property located on E. 38th Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 167D-E-041, in the amount of $275,000.00, and to execute all documents related to the transaction with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $280,000.00. (District 8)

c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying 14 certain or certain combinations of parcels, in substantially the form attached, to the approved highest bidders on properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired through previous delinquent tax sales.

FINANCE

d. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2024-2028, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

e. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $15.5 million for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the following: apparatus replacement plan, fire training tower replacement, station #2 apparatus, City Hall Annex renovation, major capital maintenance improvements community centers, major capital maintenance improvements downtown campus and facilities, and pavement management.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Declan Mangan-Lamb to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 3 (North Chattanooga), with a term beginning on June 14, 2023, and ending on June 13, 2024. (Moved with permission of Chair Dotley) (Revised)

g. A resolution approving a Cost Savings Incentive Program Policy to develop increased efficiency of government operations through the stimulation of innovative thinking among City employees leading to areas for improvement, cost savings, and better service to the residents of the City of Chattanooga.

PUBLIC WORKS

h. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Alta Planning and Design relative to Contract No. T-14-005-101, Protected Bike Lane and Neighborhood Greenway Design, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $401,660.00. (Districts 1, 2, 7, 8 & 9)
                                  
i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. to perform geotechnical exploration and preliminary engineering services for the Hamill Road Slope Stabilization (T-22-007-101) Project, for an amount not to exceed $162,147.45. (District 3)

j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all Purchase Orders for Vendor No. 871375, Vaughn & Melton Consulting Group, LLC to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc., relative to the following purchase orders: (1) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Professional Surveying Services, Contract No. E-22-002-901, Purchase Agreement No. 100260, Purchase Order No. 546275-2.

k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the continuing On-Call Professional Surveying Services Blanket Contract No. E-22-002-901, with the following eight (8) consultant firms: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineers, LLC; (4) Croy Engineering, LLC; (5) Earthworx, LLC; (6) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (7) The RLS Group, LLC; and (8) Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. (formerly Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc.) based upon their qualifications within the identified service categories, for year two (2) of a four (4) year term, for an annual amount of $1 million, for use by all departments.

l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to new the On-Call Blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, for year three (3) of four (4) for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, with the following two (2) vendors: (1) Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the annual amount of $500,000.00 total, for use by all departments.

PLANNING

m. Hamilton Realty, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store located at 7022 Shallowford Road. (District 6)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.
                              
10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):

? Certificate of Compliance - Om Guru Krupa, LLC d/b/a Ronnie's Wine & Spirits,
7022 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN. (District 6)

? Certificate of Good Moral Character - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1289, 2193
Park Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421. (District 6)

11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

12. Adjournment.

Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Paul Moyle Named Chief Homicide Prosecutor By DA Coty Wamp
Paul Moyle Named Chief Homicide Prosecutor By DA Coty Wamp
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/2/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
  • 6/2/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. to 1500 Interstate 75 Southbound regarding an accident with unknown injuries. Before the deputy's ... more

Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years
  • 6/2/2023

A Hamilton County jury, after a two-day trial, found Charles Edward Brown III guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Because of his lengthy criminal history, Brown, ... more

Breaking News
16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period
  • 6/2/2023
TN AG Skrmetti Sues Biden Administration Over Open Borders Policies
  • 6/2/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/2/2023
Tempers Flare At The Beer Board; Revocation For Blue Light Recommended, But It Is Up To Chancery Court
  • 6/2/2023
Red Light Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/2/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/2/2023
So Long, Scenic City
  • 6/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
  • 6/1/2023
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Open As 29-Point Favorite
Randy Smith: Vols Open As 29-Point Favorite
  • 6/1/2023
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
  • 6/2/2023
Lee's Burnette Earns Gulf South Conference Commissioner's Trophy
  • 6/1/2023
Happenings
Warrior Freedom Service Dogs Car Show Is At U.S. Xpress Saturday
  • 6/2/2023
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Father’s Day Field Day Event On Saturday, June 17
  • 6/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Drag Show Featured At Cherry Street Tavern On Wednesday Night
  • 6/2/2023
Meet Author Frank Varney At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park June 9
  • 6/2/2023
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Robin Hood June 16-25
  • 6/2/2023
Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert June 28 & July 26
  • 6/2/2023
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
  • 6/2/2023
River City Balloon Glow And Laser Show Is Friday-Sunday
  • 6/1/2023
Jews, Blues And All That Jazz Begins June 11 At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/1/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Dining
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
  • 6/2/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events June 5-9
  • 6/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In May
  • 6/1/2023
Real Estate
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
  • 5/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 25-31
  • 6/1/2023
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Given By The Chattanooga Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association Is June 2
  • 6/2/2023
GNTC Students Awarded Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 6/2/2023
Fairyland Elementary Renovation Begins June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Living Well
McKamey Animal Center Seeks Help From Community To Overcome Spacing Crisis
  • 6/2/2023
Blood Drive Set For July 9 At St. Timothy Lutheran Church
  • 6/2/2023
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
  • 6/2/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/1/2023
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
  • 6/1/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Obituaries
Eva Kerr Cofer
Eva Kerr Cofer
  • 6/2/2023
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
  • 6/2/2023
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
  • 6/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Bartley, William "Bo" (Dalton)
Bartley, William "Bo" (Dalton)
  • 6/1/2023
St. Clair, Debbie (Cohutta)
St. Clair, Debbie (Cohutta)
  • 6/1/2023
Morgan, Patricia Helen (Dalton)
Morgan, Patricia Helen (Dalton)
  • 6/1/2023