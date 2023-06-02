Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.

FY2023-24 Budget Public Hearing

Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2023-0049 Charles Ford (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2701 Benton Avenue, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-2 Residential Zone.

(District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Planning Version #2) (Deferred from 05-23-2023)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-137, Abatement by City and lien for costs thereof; notice; hearing; appeal, subsection (c), relating to service of notice.FIREb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, Section 17-3, 2018 International Fire Code 912.3.1 and by adding a new Section 17-43, requiring structures to have a key lock box installed on the exterior of the structure for fire safety purposes.PLANNINGc. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKSd. MR-2023-0032 Andrew Hodgson, Esq. Husch Blackwell LLP c/o SEB, LLC and SEB2, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in an alley located in the 3800 block of St. Elmo Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)e. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the appointment of Nadia Kain to the Industrial Development Board for District 6, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2029. (District 6)b. A resolution confirming the appointment of Gertha Lee-Sharp to the South Region Community Advisory Committee to District 7, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024. (District 7)c. A resolution confirming the appointment of Daisy Madison to the Sports Authority of the County of Hamilton and the City of Chattanooga, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on August 30, 2026. (Revised)d. A resolution confirming the appointment of Brett Smalley to the Sports Authority of the County of Hamilton and the City of Chattanooga, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on August 30, 2026. (Revised)ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTe. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Office Lease with Hamilton County Mental Health Court, in substantially the form attached, for the use of 368 square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, with an effective date of July 1, 2023, for the term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 6)f. A resolution adopting the Tax Increment Financing Policies and Procedures, a copy of which is in the form substantially attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.FIREg. A resolution to accept and receive equipment and materials from the Knox Company to be used to require all new construction to install key lock boxes on the exterior of buildings and locking fire department connection (FDC) caps, which includes the Key Secure 6 system, mounting brackets, eKeys, software, docking stations, and FDC wrenches, in the amount of $48,924.00.LEGALh. A resolution confirming the appointment of Michael Mallen as the Administrative Hearing Officer for the City of Chattanooga, with a four (4) year term beginning on June 7, 2023, through June 6, 2027, pursuant to City Code Section 21-236.MAYOR’S OFFICEi. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Nicole Heyman to the Chattanooga Housing Authority, with a term beginning on June 2, 2023, and ending on June 1, 2028.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Deacon Hicks Armor as Chairman of the Carter Street Corporation, with a term beginning on May 17, 2023, and ending on January 5, 2027.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Ronald Parson to the Passenger Vehicle for Hire Board, with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2026.l. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Brooklyn Lucas to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024.m. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Amanda Wagner to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 1 (Lookout Valley), with a term beginning on June 7, 2023, and ending on June 6, 2024.n. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark Heinzer as the Administrator for the Wastewater Department.PLANNINGo. A resolution adopting the Mountain Creek Corridor Study.PUBLIC WORKSp. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Katchrina Shavers, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Stormwater Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Water Quality Technician, subject to certain conditions.q. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Wyatt Stutts, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Stormwater Division, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Water Quality Specialist 2, subject to certain conditions.r. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Jennifer Palmer, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Landscape Inspector, subject to certain conditions.s. A resolution authorizing the appointment of Levi Witt, as special police officer (unarmed) for the Department of Public Works, Land Development Office, to do special duty as prescribed herein as Code Enforcement Inspector II, subject to certain conditions.t. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant, for an amount up to $25 million.u. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to apply for, and if awarded, accept an Inflation Reduction Act - Urban and Community Forestry Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Forest Service (FS) Urban and Community Forestry Program, for a five-year grant period, for an amount not to exceed $15 million.PURCHASINGv. A resolution authorizing the Chief Procurement Officer for the City of Chattanooga to enter into an agreement to join the H-GAC Buy Cooperative Purchasing Program.WASTEWATERw. AresolutionauthorizingpaymenttoCapitalWasteServicesforRheaCountyLandfill and to Republic Services for Bradley County Landfill for three (3) years for Bradley County or Rhea County Landfill disposal of biosolid sludge and other special waste, for a total amount not to exceed $200,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2023CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chair Dotley.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 21, Section 21-137, Abatement by City and lien for costs thereof; notice; hearing; appeal, subsection (c), relating to service of notice.FIREb. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 17, Section 17-3, 2018 International Fire Code 912.3.1 and by adding a new Section 17-43, requiring structures to have a key lock box installed on the exterior of the structure for fire safety purposes.PLANNINGc. 2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version) (Sponsored by Councilwoman Berz)2023-0037 Pierce Hardy (R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2844 Eblen Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to M-2 Light Industrial Zone. (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKSd. MR-2023-0032 Andrew Hodgson, Esq. Husch Blackwell LLP c/o SEB, LLC and SEB2, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in an alley located in the 3800 block of St. Elmo Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)e. MR-2023-0039 Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise c/o Justin Tirsun (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened right-of-way in the 2500 block of Chamberlain Avenue, as detailed on the attached maps, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)6. Ordinances - First Reading: FINANCEa. An ordinance, hereinafter also known as “the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Operations Budget”, providing revenue for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2024; appropriating same to the payment of expenses of the municipal government; fixing the rate of taxation on all taxable property in the City, and the time taxes and privileges are due, how they shall be paid, when they shall become delinquent taxes and privileges; amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 2, Section 2-267, relative to paid leave for active-duty training and to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 31, Sections 31-36, 31-37, 31-41, and 31-43, Sections 31-322 and 31-354.b. An ordinance appropriating, authorizing or allocating funds to the Capital Improvements Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024.PLANNINGc. 2022-0262 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7707 Lee Highway, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban Residential Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)d. 2022-0263 Thornhill Management Group, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 7717 Lee Highway, from R-1 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-06-2023 & 05-23-2023)e. 2023-0063 Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 5619 Clark Road, from R-3 Residential Zone (Temporary Zone with conditions to R-3 Residential Zone (Permanent Zone), subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2023-0068 Alton L. Rogers and Charla Y. Shamblin c/o MAP Engineers (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions from Ordinance No. 12703, Section 4 of previous Case No. 2013-0004 for an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2023-0068 Alton L. Rogers and Charla Y. Shamblin c/o MAP Engineers (Lift and Amend Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift and amend conditions from Ordinance No. 12703, Section 4 of previous Case No. 2013-0004 for an unaddressed property in the 5200 block of Hunter Road. (Staff Version)g. 2023-0069 Jae Y. and Gennie K. Lee (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 6700 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0069 Jae Y. and Gennie K. Lee (R-1 Residential Zone to R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone an unaddressed tract of land located in the 6700 block of East Brainerd Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2023-0062 Sansbury Mellon LTD CO (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 ResidentialZone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 907 Arlington Avenue and 911, 915, and 919 Taylor Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0062 Sansbury Mellon LTD CO (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 907 Arlington Avenue and 911, 915, and 919 Taylor Street, from R-1 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2023-0066 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1130 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0066 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC c/o Allen Jones (R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1130 East 14th Street, from R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)j. 2023-0067 Campbell Lewis (M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1108 McCallie Avenue and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0067 Campbell Lewis (M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone and R-4 Special Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1108 McCallie Avenue and an unaddressed tract of land located in the 1100 block of Duncan Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone and R-3 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning Commission and Staff)k. 2023-0065 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2519 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2023-0065 Stone Creek Consulting, LLC (R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 2519 Bailey Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Amendment to Lease with Hendricks Commercial Properties, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for office space in Suite 300 of the Edney Building, 1100 Market Street, for an additional term of two (2) years, with the option to renew for one (1) additional term of one (1) year, for the occupancy of approximately 7,790 square feet of space by the Department of Technology Services. (District 8)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a contract for sale and purchase with Warren Partners, in substantially the form attached, for property located on E. 38th Street, further identified as Tax Map No. 167D-E-041, in the amount of $275,000.00, and to execute all documents related to the transaction with closing fees, for an amount not to exceed $5,000.00, for a total amount not to exceed $280,000.00. (District 8)c. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute quitclaim deeds conveying 14 certain or certain combinations of parcels, in substantially the form attached, to the approved highest bidders on properties of the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County as acquired through previous delinquent tax sales.FINANCEd. A resolution adopting a five-year Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Years 2024-2028, subject to future revision; a copy of which is attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.e. A resolution expressing the intent of the City of Chattanooga to issue bonds in the aggregate amount not to exceed $15.5 million for the purpose of paying all or a portion of the costs of the following: apparatus replacement plan, fire training tower replacement, station #2 apparatus, City Hall Annex renovation, major capital maintenance improvements community centers, major capital maintenance improvements downtown campus and facilities, and pavement management.MAYOR’S OFFICEf. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Declan Mangan-Lamb to the Community Advisory Committee – Region 3 (North Chattanooga), with a term beginning on June 14, 2023, and ending on June 13, 2024. (Moved with permission of Chair Dotley) (Revised)g. A resolution approving a Cost Savings Incentive Program Policy to develop increased efficiency of government operations through the stimulation of innovative thinking among City employees leading to areas for improvement, cost savings, and better service to the residents of the City of Chattanooga.PUBLIC WORKSh. A resolution authorizing the approval of Change Order No. 2 for Alta Planning and Design relative to Contract No. T-14-005-101, Protected Bike Lane and Neighborhood Greenway Design, for an increased amount of $10,000.00, for a revised contract amount not to exceed $401,660.00. (Districts 1, 2, 7, 8 & 9)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into an agreement with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. to perform geotechnical exploration and preliminary engineering services for the Hamill Road Slope Stabilization (T-22-007-101) Project, for an amount not to exceed $162,147.45. (District 3)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to execute the Consent to Assignment of all Purchase Orders for Vendor No. 871375, Vaughn & Melton Consulting Group, LLC to Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc., relative to the following purchase orders: (1) On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for Professional Surveying Services, Contract No. E-22-002-901, Purchase Agreement No. 100260, Purchase Order No. 546275-2.k. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew the continuing On-Call Professional Surveying Services Blanket Contract No. E-22-002-901, with the following eight (8) consultant firms: (1) ASA Engineering and Consulting, Inc.; (2) Barge Design Solutions, Inc.; (3) Consor Engineers, LLC; (4) Croy Engineering, LLC; (5) Earthworx, LLC; (6) Ragan Smith Associates, Inc.; (7) The RLS Group, LLC; and (8) Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, Inc. (formerly Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc.) based upon their qualifications within the identified service categories, for year two (2) of a four (4) year term, for an annual amount of $1 million, for use by all departments.l. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to new the On-Call Blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, for year three (3) of four (4) for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, with the following two (2) vendors: (1) Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the annual amount of $500,000.00 total, for use by all departments.PLANNINGm. Hamilton Realty, LLC (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit for an existing liquor store located at 7022 Shallowford Road. (District 6)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Certificate of Compliance - Om Guru Krupa, LLC d/b/a Ronnie's Wine & Spirits,7022 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga, TN. (District 6)? Certificate of Good Moral Character - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1289, 2193Park Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421. (District 6)11. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.12. Adjournment.