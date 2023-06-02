Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers

  • Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Residents of Soddy Daisy, the city commissioners and the Soddy Daisy Police are all interested in slowing traffic on Dayton Pike around Soddy Lake. The discussion started with a resident of the city who said that she walks around the lake every day and enjoys watching the geese. After seeing two that were killed by speeding cars, she came to the commission meeting Thursday evening to ask for the speed limit to be reduced around the lake from 40 m.p.h. to 20. That needs to be done immediately, she said, because babies have hatched and the adults have molted and they cannot fly until their feathers grow back. The adults surround the goslings and lead them across Dayton Pike. Often cars stop to let them cross, but some people just don’t care, she said.

The geese are great, said Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, but the kids are even more valuable. Reducing the speed limit around the lake is also a way to safeguard children at the Northend Ball Park. He said this summer 650 kids are playing ball and that number increases during frequent tournaments that are held there. Lowering the speed limit would increase safety of children, the geese and everybody, he said. The commissioner has asked the police department to reduce the speed limit.

City Attorney Sam Elliott threw a wrench in the works. He told the commissioners that to change the speed and for it to be enforceable, the city would need to have an engineering speed study done. The commission voted to have the city manager schedule a study. In the meantime, signs warning of “Reduced Speed Ahead,” and “Geese Crossing,” do not require a study and will be put up before getting to that stretch of Dayton Pike. Mayor Steve Everett suggested also using the flashing signs that detect a car’s speed at both the north and south ends of Dayton Pike where it is beside the lake. Police will also diligently enforce the current speed limit of 40 m.p.h.

The large paving project the city has been planning will soon begin with milling the old roads, followed by repaving them, then adding guard rails. Public Works Director Steve Grant said the most recent schedule to begin the work is June 12, when signs will be put up warning of the changing road conditions. Roads that will be repaved are Dayton Pike from Highway 153 to Veterans Park and Old Hixson Pike from Dayton Pike to Soddy Terrace.

In his report, Vice Mayor Jim Coleman noted the heavy use of the city parks, especially the Big Soddy Gulf and the ball fields that are constantly packed. He said there is a need for more parking but there is no more land to use. The congested existing parking lots are another reason to reduce speed limits near them, he said.

Commissioner Marcus Keith is requesting that business owners in Soddy Daisy along Dayton Pike take pride in their properties and remove junk and cut the grass before the city gets involved to make owners do it. “Be proud of the city you’re in. Don’t make us make you look good,” he said.

Commissioner Shipley said during May the city issued $4,272,000 in building permits. Soddy Daisy continues to grow keeping property tax rates down. He said while other cities in the area are having to raise property taxes, Soddy Daisy is doing well. Part of that is also attributable to the staff taking good care of the city’s money, he added.

Mayor Everett gave a reminder that the Fourth of July celebration in Soddy Daisy will be held on July 1, the first Saturday in the month. There will be a fireworks show, entertainment, the presence of the local Vietnam Veterans group, a big car show and a lot of activities for children.  

In regular business, four ordinances were approved on the second and final readings.

Two rezoning requests, both recommended by the city’s planning commission, have been given final approval. Tracts located at 11912 and 11916 Dayton Pike were rezoned from R-1 Single Family.  And tracts of land located at 9612 and 9616 Church Street, where an old church has been demolished, were  rezoned from M-1 Industrial to R-2 Urban Residential so a house can be built.

City Attorney Elliott has amended the Soddy Daisy beer code based on the recently passed ordinance in Red Bank regulating temporary beer permits. The amended ordinance establishes rules for permitting beer sales at special events such as fundraisers.

And the ordinance regulating short term rentals was amended. Application, inspection and renewal fees for short term rentals were all increased. Stays will be limited to less than 30 days, fire safety regulations were added and after three calls of complaints about an address, the permits can be revoked.

Mayor Everett ended the meeting by praising the city. He said that people he meets who visit the city are very complimentary. They see Soddy Daisy as a city that is safe and where residents are nice. He said that it goes without saying that volunteers, staff, and faith-based organizations all work together and very rarely has he heard complaints, but when he does, the city already has a solution for most of them.  

 

Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Paul Moyle Named Chief Homicide Prosecutor By DA Coty Wamp
Paul Moyle Named Chief Homicide Prosecutor By DA Coty Wamp
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period
  • Breaking News
  • 6/2/2023
Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 6/2/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Noel). III. Special Presentation. IV. ... more

Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
Matthew McMurry Arrested After Vehicle and Foot Pursuit
  • 6/2/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched on Wednesday at approximately 10 p.m. to 1500 Interstate 75 Southbound regarding an accident with unknown injuries. Before the deputy's ... more

Jury Convicts Man With Lengthy Criminal Record; Brown Faces 20-30 Years
  • 6/2/2023

A Hamilton County jury, after a two-day trial, found Charles Edward Brown III guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Because of his lengthy criminal history, Brown, ... more

Breaking News
16 Killed In Georgia Over Memorial Day Travel Period
  • 6/2/2023
TN AG Skrmetti Sues Biden Administration Over Open Borders Policies
  • 6/2/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/2/2023
Tempers Flare At The Beer Board; Revocation For Blue Light Recommended, But It Is Up To Chancery Court
  • 6/2/2023
Red Light Violation Leads To DUI Arrest - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/2/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 6/2/2023
So Long, Scenic City
  • 6/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
Dan Fleser: Good News - Lady Vols Win CWS Opener; Bad News - Get Oklahoma Next
  • 6/1/2023
Wiedmer: Is it Time For 9 SEC League Football Games?
  • 5/30/2023
Randy Smith: Vols Open As 29-Point Favorite
Randy Smith: Vols Open As 29-Point Favorite
  • 6/1/2023
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
New UCRA Announcer Added To 604/Crate Series
  • 6/2/2023
Lee's Burnette Earns Gulf South Conference Commissioner's Trophy
  • 6/1/2023
Happenings
Warrior Freedom Service Dogs Car Show Is At U.S. Xpress Saturday
  • 6/2/2023
East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Father’s Day Field Day Event On Saturday, June 17
  • 6/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
Jerry Summers: Dog Days In Gig City
  • 6/1/2023
Drag Show Featured At Cherry Street Tavern On Wednesday Night
  • 6/2/2023
Meet Author Frank Varney At Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park June 9
  • 6/2/2023
Entertainment
Tennessee Valley Theatre Presents Robin Hood June 16-25
  • 6/2/2023
Collegedale Parks & Recreation Brings Back “Tunes On The Track” Outdoor Concert June 28 & July 26
  • 6/2/2023
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
Best of Grizzard- June Bridal Month
  • 6/2/2023
River City Balloon Glow And Laser Show Is Friday-Sunday
  • 6/1/2023
Jews, Blues And All That Jazz Begins June 11 At The Jewish Cultural Center
  • 6/1/2023
Opinion
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
Jerry Summers: Don't Mess With The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Save The Choo Choo
  • 6/2/2023
Double Standard?
  • 6/2/2023
Dining
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Honest Pint Closes Its Doors
  • 5/29/2023
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Business
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
Cleveland Regional Jetport Names Terminal For Mark Fidler, Retiring Manager
  • 6/2/2023
Chattanooga Chamber Calendar Of Events June 5-9
  • 6/2/2023
New And Used Vehicle Sales Rise In May
  • 6/1/2023
Real Estate
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
Family-Owned Builder Comes To Chattanooga Area With New “James Creek” Community
  • 5/31/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 25-31
  • 6/1/2023
City And EPB Partner To Enhance Energy Resilience For Emergency Resources
  • 5/25/2023
Student Scene
Annual Retired Teachers Picnic Given By The Chattanooga Hamilton County Retired Teachers Association Is June 2
  • 6/2/2023
GNTC Students Awarded Governor Nathan Deal Technical Education Scholarship
  • 6/2/2023
Fairyland Elementary Renovation Begins June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Living Well
McKamey Animal Center Seeks Help From Community To Overcome Spacing Crisis
  • 6/2/2023
Blood Drive Set For July 9 At St. Timothy Lutheran Church
  • 6/2/2023
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
McNabb Center Cuts Ribbon On Therapeutic Preschool Playground
  • 6/2/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Green Thumb Garden Club Meets June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
Beau Duvall Named Hamilton County 4-H National Dairy Month Chairman
  • 6/1/2023
TWRA Releases Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Boating Report
  • 5/30/2023
Travel
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open On Thursday
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
LIFT Youth Center Inc Invites The Public To Attend The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The HOPE Mural In Downtown Ringgold
  • 5/23/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
Bob Tamasy: Inspired By The Mountaintop, Mired In The Valley
  • 6/1/2023
"Peace: Figuring It Out" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 5/31/2023
Crosspath Church VBS Is June 1-4
  • 5/28/2023
Obituaries
Eva Kerr Cofer
Eva Kerr Cofer
  • 6/2/2023
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
Carolyn Elizabeth Mabee Wheeler
  • 6/2/2023
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
Hether Gay Mercer McGovern
  • 6/2/2023
Area Obituaries
Bartley, William "Bo" (Dalton)
Bartley, William "Bo" (Dalton)
  • 6/1/2023
St. Clair, Debbie (Cohutta)
St. Clair, Debbie (Cohutta)
  • 6/1/2023
Morgan, Patricia Helen (Dalton)
Morgan, Patricia Helen (Dalton)
  • 6/1/2023