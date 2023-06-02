Soddy Daisy Concerned About Speeders As Geese Fall Prey To Fast Drivers

Residents of Soddy Daisy, the city commissioners and the Soddy Daisy Police are all interested in slowing traffic on Dayton Pike around Soddy Lake. The discussion started with a resident of the city who said that she walks around the lake every day and enjoys watching the geese. After seeing two that were killed by speeding cars, she came to the commission meeting Thursday evening to ask for the speed limit to be reduced around the lake from 40 m.p.h. to 20. That needs to be done immediately, she said, because babies have hatched and the adults have molted and they cannot fly until their feathers grow back. The adults surround the goslings and lead them across Dayton Pike. Often cars stop to let them cross, but some people just don’t care, she said.

The geese are great, said Commissioner Gene-o Shipley, but the kids are even more valuable. Reducing the speed limit around the lake is also a way to safeguard children at the Northend Ball Park. He said this summer 650 kids are playing ball and that number increases during frequent tournaments that are held there. Lowering the speed limit would increase safety of children, the geese and everybody, he said. The commissioner has asked the police department to reduce the speed limit.

City Attorney Sam Elliott threw a wrench in the works. He told the commissioners that to change the speed and for it to be enforceable, the city would need to have an engineering speed study done. The commission voted to have the city manager schedule a study. In the meantime, signs warning of “Reduced Speed Ahead,” and “Geese Crossing,” do not require a study and will be put up before getting to that stretch of Dayton Pike. Mayor Steve Everett suggested also using the flashing signs that detect a car’s speed at both the north and south ends of Dayton Pike where it is beside the lake. Police will also diligently enforce the current speed limit of 40 m.p.h.

The large paving project the city has been planning will soon begin with milling the old roads, followed by repaving them, then adding guard rails. Public Works Director Steve Grant said the most recent schedule to begin the work is June 12, when signs will be put up warning of the changing road conditions. Roads that will be repaved are Dayton Pike from Highway 153 to Veterans Park and Old Hixson Pike from Dayton Pike to Soddy Terrace.

In his report, Vice Mayor Jim Coleman noted the heavy use of the city parks, especially the Big Soddy Gulf and the ball fields that are constantly packed. He said there is a need for more parking but there is no more land to use. The congested existing parking lots are another reason to reduce speed limits near them, he said.

Commissioner Marcus Keith is requesting that business owners in Soddy Daisy along Dayton Pike take pride in their properties and remove junk and cut the grass before the city gets involved to make owners do it. “Be proud of the city you’re in. Don’t make us make you look good,” he said.

Commissioner Shipley said during May the city issued $4,272,000 in building permits. Soddy Daisy continues to grow keeping property tax rates down. He said while other cities in the area are having to raise property taxes, Soddy Daisy is doing well. Part of that is also attributable to the staff taking good care of the city’s money, he added.

Mayor Everett gave a reminder that the Fourth of July celebration in Soddy Daisy will be held on July 1, the first Saturday in the month. There will be a fireworks show, entertainment, the presence of the local Vietnam Veterans group, a big car show and a lot of activities for children.

In regular business, four ordinances were approved on the second and final readings.

Two rezoning requests, both recommended by the city’s planning commission, have been given final approval. Tracts located at 11912 and 11916 Dayton Pike were rezoned from R-1 Single Family. And tracts of land located at 9612 and 9616 Church Street, where an old church has been demolished, were rezoned from M-1 Industrial to R-2 Urban Residential so a house can be built.

City Attorney Elliott has amended the Soddy Daisy beer code based on the recently passed ordinance in Red Bank regulating temporary beer permits. The amended ordinance establishes rules for permitting beer sales at special events such as fundraisers.

And the ordinance regulating short term rentals was amended. Application, inspection and renewal fees for short term rentals were all increased. Stays will be limited to less than 30 days, fire safety regulations were added and after three calls of complaints about an address, the permits can be revoked.

Mayor Everett ended the meeting by praising the city. He said that people he meets who visit the city are very complimentary. They see Soddy Daisy as a city that is safe and where residents are nice. He said that it goes without saying that volunteers, staff, and faith-based organizations all work together and very rarely has he heard complaints, but when he does, the city already has a solution for most of them.