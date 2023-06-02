Jury Takes 8 Minutes For DUI Guilty Verdict After Defendant Skips Out

A Criminal Court jury took eight minutes to find 49-year-old Jermaine Tarpkin guilty of driving under the influence.

The defendant was nowhere around when the verdict was read in the courtroom of Judge Barry Steelman.

Tarpkin was in court all day as the jury was chosen and the state put on his proof. The defense was to decide by the next morning if Tarpkin would testify.

The trial went on when he never returned to the defense table.

In absentia, he was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in the workhouse.

That was minor compared to the eight years he received in 1995 for aggravated robbery.

Judge Steelman ordered that his bond be revoked, and Tarpkin is being sought for skipping out on his court date.