Aaron Tyler, 43, Arrested For 2 Assaults On Women In Dalton

Whitfield County deputies arrested Aaron Terrell Tyler, 43, of Clayton County, Ga., after investigators said he attacked two women at a Dalton hotel Tuesday morning. Both women were able to escape. Tyler is a convicted sex offender in connection to a 1995 case in Illinois.

The investigation began shortly after 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday when a woman arrived at the Dalton Police Services Center at 301 Jones Street to report an assault. The woman told an investigator that she was staying overnight at the Red Roof Inn on West Walnut Avenue while traveling through the area. She was loading her car to check out when she was approached by a man who asked her if he could help her with her luggage. The woman declined and went back to her room and the suspect followed her inside. He closed the door behind them and attempted to lock the door but the woman began to yell and scream for help. After being unable to quiet the victim down, the man fled. At this point, a description of the suspect was given to patrol officers who began to look for the suspect.



When the detective arrived at the hotel, staff at the front desk told them that a man matching the suspect’s description was staying at the hotel named Aaron Tyler. Detectives attempted to make contact with Tyler but were unable to locate him. The detective then encountered a second woman in the lobby of the hotel who was very upset and reported encountering the same suspect. The second victim told investigators that she had a knock on the door of her room earlier in the morning and that when she answered the door, a man matching the suspect’s description attempted to force his way into the room. The victim was able to stop him and push him back out and closed and locked the door to get away.



Investigators executed a search warrant on the room rented by Tyler and were able to determine that he was the suspect in both assaults. Investigators determined that Tyler was released from jail in Clayton County yesterday and was in Dalton waiting to begin a drug treatment program but had been denied entry in the program. Investigators believe that is Tyler’s only connection to the Dalton area.





