Police Blotter: Woman In Work Zone Says Her Car “Doesn’t Go That Slow”; Walmart Thieves Play With RC Cars In Parking Lot

A man working on Roanoke Avenue reported to police that a grey BMW sped through their work zone. He said he was able to stop the vehicle, when a black female rolled down the window and started yelling, "My car doesn't go that slow." The vehicle then turned on to Hardy Street, did a burnout and left. The vehicle is registered in Georgia.

* * *

An employee at Sam’s Club at 6101 Lee Hwy. told police the Coca-Cola vending machine that was at the gas pumps was stolen. A black SUV pulling a trailer was seen on video at the pumps. The vehicle adjusted to pull the trailer as close as possible to the vending machine. A man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and went to the drink machine just off camera. The man looked to have his face covered with a white cloth and was wearing a red shirt and dark colored shorts. The drink machine was seen falling onto the trailer and then the man returned to the vehicle. The vehicle pulled off and headed out to Lee Highway. While the vehicle was pulling off, the trailer stuck the Pepsi machine. Based on the video footage it is unclear what type of vehicle it was, but the passenger rear tail light was out.

* * *

An employee at a store at Hamilton Place told police a black female with short hair wearing all black entered the store and put on a pair of Nike Air Max shoes. She left on a bicycle passing all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

* * *

An employee for AT&T told police he was on a service call at an apartment building on N. Germantown Road and discovered that approximately 260 feet of aerial cable wire was removed from the rear of the building. The man said the cost to replace the wiring would be approximately $5,000. It is believed the theft possibly occurred overnight.

* * *

A woman on E. 46th Street told police, through her daughter translating, that her wallet was taken out of her vehicle while it was parked in front of her house. There was no time frame and also no suspect information. She said her Tennessee I.D. as well as her work visa were in her wallet, along with her Social Security card.

* * *

Police were called to Sharp Street where a woman and her ex-boyfriend were in the process of breaking up and both were trying to pack up their belongings and leave. Police were able to wait while the man packed up his few belongings and he then left. The woman stayed and continued to pack up her stuff.

* * *

A woman on Hixson Pike called police and said the back glass to her Pontiac Vibe had been busted out. She didn’t have any suspect information but kids in the area told her who had done it, but she didn’t believe them.

* * *

Police were called to Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road where a caller said two suspects had swapped tags on two remote control cars and were now in the parking lot of the Walmart playing with them. An officer arrived and spoke with the two men and recovered the cars. He escorted them back to the loss prevention office and spoke with complainant. The officer was shown camera footage of the suspects scanning the wrong tag that had been placed on the box for the RC cars. The suspect paid around $15 for the RC cars but they are worth $60 each. Walmart decided to not press charges for the theft. Both men were informed if they shoplifted again, they would be banned from all Walmart property.