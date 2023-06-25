Cookie Jar Restaurant At Dunlap Heavily Damaged By Fire; TBI Investigating

The Cookie Jar, a beloved family restaurant on a farm setting at Dunlap, was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning.
Officials at the Dunlap Fire Department said, "Our first due crews have been working this scene for almost three hours now. The fire is controlled and mostly extinguished at this time.
"Now we ask our community to keep our Cookie Jar Family in your prayers as they move forward from here."
The Piney Volunteer Fire Department reported, "On Sunday, at 6 a.m.
Central Time, Dunlap Fire received an assignment for a working commercial fire at the Cookie Jar Cafe. First reports from the scene were of smoke coming from the roof. Dunlap Engines 1, 3, and 5; Tanker 1, Rescue 2, and Chief 1 responded to the scene, and immediately began an interior attack of the fire.
"A request for assistance was sent through the Tri-State Mutual Aid Association for additional resources, due to the complexity of the fire, and water supply. Personnel from Signal Mountain, Piney, Pikeville, Southend Crossroads, Mowbray, Soddy Daisy and Dallas Bay sent crews to the scene with various equipment, including two Mutual Aid chiefs from Tri-State.
"Puckett EMS and the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office also had personnel on scene. After about three hours of operation, the fire was controlled, and overhaul operations took place.
"At the request of the owners and District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, the TBI Arson Section responded to oversee the Fire investigation. Some personnel remain on scene as part of that investigation.
"We ask those in our community to keep the Cookie Jar families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the next days ahead. We thank those that have already offered assistance, and those in the community that offered anything that the crews on scene may have needed."
Family members had banded together to start a restaurant after it had been discussed to sell the family farm.
A centerpiece of the restaurant was long rows of interesting cookie jars on shelves. The restaurant featured home cooking as well as pies and pastries.
The Cookie Jar included a children's play area with farm animals along a circular route.
It has an operational dairy farm that has been in the family for over 150 years.