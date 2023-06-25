Cookie Jar Restaurant At Dunlap Heavily Damaged By Fire; TBI Investigating

oversee the Fire investigation. Some personnel remain on scene as part of that investigation.

"We ask those in our community to keep the Cookie Jar families in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate the next days ahead. We thank those that have already offered assistance, and those in the community that offered anything that the crews on scene may have needed."

Family members had banded together to start a restaurant after it had been discussed to sell the family farm.

A centerpiece of the restaurant was long rows of interesting cookie jars on shelves. The restaurant featured home cooking as well as pies and pastries.