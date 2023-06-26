Arson Not Believed To Be Cause Of Cookie Jar Cafe Fire; Family Evaluating Restaurant's Future

Arson is not believed to be the cause of the early morning fire on Sunday that heavily damaged the Cookie Jar Cafe at Dunlap.

The Dunlap Fire Department reported, "The TBI is the lead in the investigation into the cause and origin as they usually are in rural commercial fires with this potential amount of loss.

"After their scene investigation Sunday afternoon they have not released the cause, but they do not believe arson is involved."

Fire officials said water supply was a big issue as there was not a fire hydrant nearby. As a result companies had to establish a water shuttle operation to provide water for the fighting of the fire. Multiple tankers were used.

Restaurant management said, "Please keep my employees in your prayers. We had a terrible loss this morning. Watching 21 years go up in smoke is a difficult thing to endure.

"Thank you all for all the support over the years. Pray for us to make the correct decisions and to let God guide us.