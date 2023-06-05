Former Chattanooga Police Department Spokesman And Local Broadcaster Ed Buice Has Died

Former Chattanooga Police Department Spokesman and local broadcaster Ed Buice died unexpectedly over the weekend. Mr. Buice lived with his family in Fredricksburg, Va. He was 64.



His close friend, David Carroll issued the following statement:

“We've lost another great local journalist, friend, and family man. Ed Buice was an outstanding newsman in Chattanooga and Atlanta, and an excellent PIO for the Chattanooga Police Department, before moving to Virginia for a long career with NCIS. Ed passed away suddenly on Saturday, and we will miss his wit, warmth, and wisdom. He enriched our lives in so many ways. He and Garry Mac adored each other, and they're together again.”

His family posted the following on Ed’s Facebook page:

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Ed Buice, a cherished husband, devoted father, and adored grandfather. Ed left us on June 3, 2023, due to a sudden heart attack. His departure has left an immense void in the lives of his loved ones and the community.

"Ed was a pillar of strength and a beacon of love, always ready with a smile and a helping hand. His dedication to his family was unmatched, and his love for his wife, Tricia Buice was evident in every moment they shared. Ed was a source of unwavering support, guidance, and warmth for his children, Patrick Buice and Allie Newton and their spouses, Callie Buice and Josh Newton who will forever cherish his memory.



"As a loving grandfather, Ed was adored by his grandchildren, Isaac Newton, Jayden Buice, Isabelle Newton, Ethan Newton, and Noah Newton. He created lasting memories with them and instilled values that will be carried on for generations to come.

"Ed Buice's untimely departure serves as a poignant reminder to treasure each moment with our loved ones. His passing has left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him, and his presence will be deeply missed.



"The family kindly requests privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of a remarkable man. They extend their gratitude for the outpouring of love, condolences, and support they have received from friends, family, and the community.



"A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate the life of Ed Buice and honor the legacy he leaves behind.



"Ed Buice will forever remain in our hearts, and his legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire us all. May he rest in eternal peace."

Mr. Buice worked at several Chattanooga radio stations, WUSY, WDOD, WDXB, and WGOW. He also worked for WTVC TV as a reporter and assignment editor.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.





