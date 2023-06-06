Man Charged With Ramming Ex-Girlfriend's Vehicle On Freeway, Firing 2 Shots At Car

A 40-year-old man has been charged with ramming his ex-girlfriend's vehicle on I-75 and firing two shots into the car.

Matthew A. McMurray, who gave a Ringgold address as well as one on 47th Street in Chattanooga, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

In an incident last Wednesday, authorities said the former girlfriend was going south on I-75 in her Mitsubishi Outlander after leaving her home around 9:45 p.m. in Bradley County.

She said she noticed a gold Toyota Sequoia that she said McMurray has been driving for the past seven months that was beside her. She said McMurray shined an extremely bright flashlight into her passenger window.

The female said McMurray then rammed the rear of her vehicle. She was able to drive for several miles, then call police.

Police found McMurray's vehicle jammed up against the concrete barrier in the center of the freeway. There was no one in the vehicle. He was arrested in East Ridge the next day.

Police found two bullet holes in the victim's car. It was determined that the shots were fired in Bradley County and the ramming of the vehicle was in Hamilton County.

The two have a child together. McMurray has continually violated an Order of Protection since she left him shortly after the birth of the child, it was stated.