Woman Arrested After Man's Body Found In Barrel At Motel 6 On Lee Highway

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse after a man's body was found inside a barrel at the Motel 6 on Lee Highway.

Jamie May Smith (also known as Holland) was also charged with possession of meth.

Police began investigating after the barrel was found covered with a blanket.

Ms. Smith, whose hair is braided, walked up to an officer who was investigating the case. Video had shown a woman with braids leaving room 216, where the body of 30-year-old Jose Heredia Lopezwas found.

Ms. Smith said she had found Lopez unresponsive in bed. She said she walked nearby and got the barrel. She put his body in it and then put the blanket on top.

She admitted being a meth user.