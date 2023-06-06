Mike Mallen Chosen City's Administrative Hearing Officer

City officials earlier said $15,000 had been set aside in the upcoming budget for the AHO, but that was being upped to a budget of $40,000. It is unknown what kind of work load may develop for the AHO.

Fines paid in may cover the costs of the AHO or at least a sizable percentage, it was stated.

Officials said they will monitor the effect of the new position on the operation at City Court, which is down from two judges to one (Sherry Paty) with the retirement of Russell Bean and dissolving of Division II.

Mr. Mallen earlier told the council he has 35 years of experience as "half businessman and half attorney."

He said of the new post, "We are going to figure this out together."

A graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Law, he holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.