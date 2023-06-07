Latest Headlines

Red Bank Commission Votes 59-Cent Tax Increase Despite Heavy Opposition

  • Wednesday, June 7, 2023

The Red Bank Commission on Tuesday night voted a 59-cent property tax increase despite heavy opposition.

Residents of Red Bank, from 6 to 9 p.m., lined up to give comments about the proposed 2023-2024 budget. Those were the people who had gotten to the meeting in time to find a spot inside the packed commission room before more people were turned away. By one estimate, there were three to four times as many people left outside who could not hear or see what was being said during the public hearing before the first vote on the budget.

In all, about 40 people spoke, with the overwhelming majority opposed to the 57 percent increase to the planned property tax rate. Red Bank has had the lowest tax rate of any municipality in Hamilton County at $1.10 for every $100 of assessed amount of a property. If the proposed budget passes as currently written, that will increase to $1.69 for every $100 dollars of the assessed property value. It was noted that the property tax discussion was only relative to the city’s portion of property tax, and Hamilton County has a tax relief program for seniors, the audience was told.

Most of the increase is from personnel expenses; however, $220,000 is also planned for the assessment of three projects that the commissioners want to accomplish this year. A professional consultant will be hired to help the city’s new parks manager to develop a parks needs assessment for the cost of $30,000. There is $120,000 in the budget for another consultant who will be hired to work with the city staff to develop a comprehensive/master plan for the city. $50,000 is included for moving forward the development of the former Red Bank Middle School site. Also, a loan will be taken out to make improvements at White Oak Park, so the cost will be spread out over five years.

New personnel that are planned for in the budget include one new police officer who will be paid from the general fund. A second policeman that will be hired after July, will be funded by a grant. There will be two new employees in the solid waste department and one in the stormwater department. Part-time firefighters will be used to increase the number of people on call each night in the fire departments to five versus the current four. It was noted that it is less expensive to hire part time firefighters for overnight hours because additional benefits such as medical insurance and sick days do not apply to those working part time.

The budget includes a seven percent cost of living adjustment for all employees and all employees will be getting long-term disability insurance. There also will be incentives aimed at employee retention in a market with low unemployment. This includes a longevity bonus each year that is a percentage of a person’s salary. There will be market adjustments to pay increases targeted for specific jobs.

Citizens speaking at the meeting were opposed to the new budget three to one. One of the comments heard repeatedly was that the increase was too much and the timing was wrong. Some of the increases in the budget are due to higher expenses for materials; however, residents are facing the same increases across the board. Many speakers said Red Bank has a high proportion of people living on fixed incomes, some already have to make choices about what to spend their money on, and a tax increase that high would be a hardship on them. The speakers asked the commissioners to find efficiencies and to reduce their wish-lists the same way people have to do with their personal budgets. Other suggestions were to make the expenditures on a rotating schedule rather than all in one year. It would be more acceptable if the increases were made gradually, the commissioners were told.

One speaker wondered if the budget was planned to bankrupt the city so that the city of Red Bank could be absorbed into Chattanooga. The meeting started at 4 p.m., but most people are still at work at that time and would be unable to come said another, speculating that could have been planned.

Some of the speakers said Red Bank is trying to become a big city and is adding services that are unwanted and not needed. “You’re shaking us down for things we don’t want. If you need more money, make cuts," said one speaker. "Sidewalks on Dayton Pike is one of those because there is no benefit to walking on that road. The commission is encouraging undesirable development and allowing small cookie cutter houses to be built in every nook and cranny." Another speaker said he only wanted fire, police and public works services. He said those departments already do a fantastic job and he said he is getting what he needs. Another said, "We’re not looking for increases in service which would lead to bigger government than is wanted or needed." Another speaker said if the tax rate is raised that much it will not ever go away.

There were 10 citizens speaking in favor of the proposed budget. One man said he expected to pay property tax when he moved to the city, otherwise he would have moved to an unincorporated area. He said, "You cannot keep kicking the can down the road and still flourish." Another person addressing the commissioners, sees that this budget allows Red Bank a way to move forward. Citizens in opposition were asked if they realized what they would be getting from their taxes.

Before a vote, Commissioner Hayes Wilkinson said this budget provides a way to get caught up. He said, "I don’t want a 57-Cent increase but the lists of personnel came from the department heads, not the commissioners."

Commissioner Phillips said the 57 percent increase this year following a 10 percent rate increase last year is not wanted, but he said there is never a good time to do it.

Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks Harvey said she would not support the budget as proposed because she had heard too many voices in opposition.

Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton suggested that the citizens find all the documents related to the budget that are on the website and study them in order to come to the next meeting to tell the commissioner what you would want to be cut from the budget.

City Manager Martin Granum read a statement from Mayor Hollie Berry who was absent. She supports the budget and said it would help meet the commission’s goals.

Votes to adopt the budget on first reading included Vice Mayor Dalton and Commissioners Phillips and Wilkinson. Commissioner Fairbanks Harvey voted against, and Mayor Berry was not allowed to vote being absent from the meeting.

The second and final reading of the budget ordinance for 2023-2024 will take place at the commission meeting on June 20. It will take place at a larger venue that can hold more citizens. The location will be announced.

Latest Headlines
Police Respond To Shots Fired Tuesday Night On W. 40th Street
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Person Stabbed In Neck On Poplar Street Tuesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Blackburn Introduces Legislation Requiring Familial DNA Testing At Southern Border
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Landon Donovan To Participate In VW Youth Soccer Clinic Saturday
  • Sports
  • 6/7/2023
Wiedmer: PGA Blinks First
  • Sports
  • 6/7/2023
County Commission Passes Resolution Giving County Mayor Power To Transfer Erlanger To A Nonprofit Corporation
  • Breaking News
  • 6/7/2023
Breaking News
Police Respond To Shots Fired Tuesday Night On W. 40th Street
  • 6/7/2023

Chattanooga Police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 316 West 40th Street at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday. Responding officers found nothing at the scene. Shortly after, a man showed ... more

Person Stabbed In Neck On Poplar Street Tuesday Night
  • 6/7/2023

Police were called to 1200 Poplar St. Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. Responding officers found the victim with a non-life threatening stab wound to the neck. The victim ... more

Blackburn Introduces Legislation Requiring Familial DNA Testing At Southern Border
  • 6/7/2023

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Wednesday re-introduced the End Child Trafficking Now Act, which would require a DNA test to determine the relationship between illegal immigrants coming across ... more

Breaking News
County Commission Passes Resolution Giving County Mayor Power To Transfer Erlanger To A Nonprofit Corporation
  • 6/7/2023
County Commission Votes To Improve Ben Miller Park, Demolish 2 Other Sites
  • 6/7/2023
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 6/7/23
  • 6/7/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2023
Couple Argues Over Parental Responsibilities - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/7/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
City Should Prioritize Pops On The River
  • 6/7/2023
Something Might Just Surprise Us All
  • 6/7/2023
Traffic Enforcement Now, Please
  • 6/7/2023
UT Athletic Department Is In Capable Hands
  • 6/6/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: PGA Blinks First
  • 6/7/2023
Lookouts Lose 5-3 To Last-Place Birmingham
  • 6/6/2023
Wiedmer: Athletic Director Danny White Is Building Something Special At Tennessee
  • 6/6/2023
Landon Donovan To Participate In VW Youth Soccer Clinic Saturday
  • 6/7/2023
CWGA Ladies Play At Bear Trace
  • 6/7/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
Chattanooga Fire Department New Station 15 Has Groundbreaking Thursday
  • 6/6/2023
Some Stories Shouldn't Be Told
  • 6/7/2023
Wreath Laying Ceremony At U.S. Colored Troops Monument Is Saturday
  • 6/6/2023
The Bethlehem Center Hosts Annual Southside Juneteenth Jubilee
  • 6/7/2023
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Supports Local Veteran Through National Veterans Program Providing A “Welcome Home Tool Kit”
Chattanooga Elks Lodge Supports Local Veteran Through National Veterans Program Providing A “Welcome Home Tool Kit”
  • 6/7/2023
Entertainment
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
Southern Soul Is At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/6/2023
WFLI Adds Good Morning Chattanooga From NewsChannel 9 To "The Talk Of Chattanooga"
  • 6/6/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
Best Of Grizzard - Advice To Newly Divorced No. 4
  • 6/6/2023
Chattanooga Film Festival Announces Final Wave Of Events
  • 6/6/2023
The Chattanooga Film Festival Conjures First Wave
  • 6/3/2023
Opinion
A $500 Toilet Seat Under The Veterans Bridge
  • 6/6/2023
City Should Prioritize Pops On The River
  • 6/7/2023
Something Might Just Surprise Us All
  • 6/7/2023
Dining
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
4 Inmates Complete ServSafe Food Handler Certification
  • 6/7/2023
Old Man Rivers Table & Tavern Makes Debut In Old House Off Signal Mountain Road
  • 6/2/2023
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
Freddy’s Opens First Area Location In Fort Oglethorpe June 1
  • 5/31/2023
Business
NOVONIX And LG Energy Solution Enter Into JDA For Artificial Graphite Anode Material And $30 Million Investment Agreement
  • 6/7/2023
HHM CPAs Hires 2 Managers And Other Employees
  • 6/7/2023
The Dixie Group Announces Sale And Leaseback Of Distribution Facility
  • 6/6/2023
Real Estate
Nicole Heyman Appointed To Chattanooga Housing Authority Board Of Commissioners
  • 6/7/2023
Steven Sharpe: Why Homeownership Matters
Steven Sharpe: Why Homeownership Matters
  • 6/7/2023
Interest Rates Continue To Drive The Nashville Market
  • 6/7/2023
Student Scene
Nurse.org Names UTC School Of Nursing Best In Tennessee
  • 6/7/2023
Gig City Goes Quantum Doubles World Quantum Day Participation Goal
  • 6/6/2023
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
High School Student Earns Associate Degree In Mechatronics At CSCC
  • 6/6/2023
Living Well
Blood Supply Facing Stress, Donors Needed
  • 6/7/2023
Grand Elks Lodge Emergency Services Medal Of Valor To Be Awarded Posthumously To Gregory D. Neely
Grand Elks Lodge Emergency Services Medal Of Valor To Be Awarded Posthumously To Gregory D. Neely
  • 6/7/2023
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
HAPPY SHOES Project Launches Children’s Backpack Program At Erlanger Children's Hospital
  • 6/6/2023
Memories
Tennessee State Library & Archives Hosts Family-Friendly Statehood Day Celebration June 3
  • 6/2/2023
Sam Hall Presents History Of Chattanooga In Pictures June 12
  • 6/1/2023
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
Brainerd Mission Cemetery Flag Raising Ceremony Is June 14
  • 5/31/2023
Outdoors
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
Community Meeting On Chickamauga Battlefield Connector Trail In Walker County Set For June 19
  • 6/5/2023
1 Killed In Norris Lake Boat Collision
  • 6/4/2023
Tennessee's Bobby Wilson 2023 Free Fishing Day Is June 10
  • 6/5/2023
Travel
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
Embark On Epic New Adventures At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX In June
  • 6/6/2023
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open
  • 5/30/2023
Lexington, Virginia: An Ideal Getaway For Enjoying The Bounty Of The Blue Ridge Mountains
  • 5/27/2023
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set For June 18
  • 6/7/2023
"Jesus Loves You All" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 6/7/2023
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist To Honor Ruby Westfield For 77-Year Music Ministry June 11
  • 6/6/2023
Obituaries
Larry Edward Pardue
Larry Edward Pardue
  • 6/7/2023
Wallace Ted Hunter
Wallace Ted Hunter
  • 6/7/2023
Robert “Bob” Franklin Silvers
Robert “Bob” Franklin Silvers
  • 6/7/2023
Area Obituaries
Mowrer, Claudette Cote (Cleveland)
Mowrer, Claudette Cote (Cleveland)
  • 6/7/2023
Thomas, David (Dalton)
  • 6/7/2023
Ownbey, Billie Jean (Dalton)
Ownbey, Billie Jean (Dalton)
  • 6/7/2023