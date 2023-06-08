Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Says Ex-Girlfriend Threatening Him With A Knife; Man Accuses Woman Of Stealing His Car When She Went To Get Him Cigarettes

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023

Dispatch notified police that an interpreter call came in saying a man was being followed by an ex-girlfriend with a knife. Police spoke with the man and he said that his ex-girlfriend in Knoxville threatened him with a knife and followed him to Chattanooga, continuing to threaten him. While speaking with the man, police could smell alcoholic beverages radiating off his person. Also, while on the phone with the interpreter, his story seemed to be all over the place, and he wasn't able to provide many details of what happened in Chattanooga. The man said that he would like a report done regarding the incident.

* * *

A man on Riverside Drive told police his neighbor was talking crazy to him and he wanted her to stop. Police attempted to make contact with the neighbor, but were unsuccessful.

* * *

Police were called to a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive where they encountered a woman who was holding a bat and argued with police when told to put it down. When she did put the bat down, she said that she heard a noise outside in back and officers told her that it was a vase that had fallen over that had flowers in it. The woman then started to ramble on about stuff like carbs and her cat and how she was from Chicago and that she now lives in the dirty south. Police went to the back of her house to help her get her vase and then left the scene after she threw the vase into the front yard.

* * *

A man was reported walking on I 24 EB. Police spoke with the man, who said he was trying to get to the next truck stop or bus station. Police transported the man to the bus station on 12th and Baldwin without incident.

* * *

A man told police he had already reported his vehicle was broken into the other day at Truist Bank on Highway 153. Lately he believes that people have begun following him. He showed police several photos of different vehicles in different areas that he believes are watching him and his wife's movements. Some of these vehicles include a white triple a van, a black truck and a silver truck.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at Academy Sports 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. As police arrived, two white males got into gray Kia Sorrento and fled the scene. The men were last seen running red lights westbound on Shallowford Road.

* * *

A woman on E. 41st Street gave police a black wallet and said that she found it in the backyard of her property and that it does not belong to her. It is unknown who the wallet belongs to. It contained multiple cards, and a TN ID to a man. Police turned the wallet into CPD property for safekeeping.

* * *

Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Baymont Hotel at 7017 Shallowford Road. A man told police that the woman he was staying with in the hotel stole his vehicle. He said she was on the way back with the vehicle and he wanted to press charges for theft. The woman arrived on scene shortly thereafter and handed the man a pack of cigarettes, which he accepted. The woman told police that he had given her permission to use the truck to go get him cigarettes. It was clear that the woman did not have intention to deprive the man of ownership. As such, police informed the man that the charge would be joy riding, not motor vehicle theft. The man still wished to press charges. As police had no evidence as to which person was telling the truth, no police action against the woman was taken and it was recommended the two part ways.

