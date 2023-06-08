Latest Headlines

Man Charged With Murder In 2016 Cold Case Now In Custody In Walker County

  • Thursday, June 8, 2023

The Murray County Sheriff’s office arrested 50-year old Marshall Ralph Payne after a Walker County grand jury indicted him for malice murder in the 2016 death of Donald Fickey, Jr.

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said, "Payne has since been transported to Walker County, where he awaits an initial court appearance. Since this is a pending criminal case, I am not at liberty to make additional comments at this time.”

Mr. Fickey's family always believed it was not suicide as it was first ruled and the family hired a private investigator in the case. His sister, Amanda Shirley, has always claimed there was more to her brother's death than what investigators said, which was that he died by suicide.

"We have hired a lot of experts on DJ's case. We've gotten a lot of professional opinions. A lot of open records requests," Ms. Shirley said.


  • 6/8/2023

The Bode, a vintage hotel featuring 54 overnight accomodations that range from one to three bedrooms, all containing full kitchens and livingrooms, has been sold for $17,500,000. The lobby ... more

  • 6/8/2023

SCI Tennessee Funeral Services, LLC, a division of Service Corporation International, a North American provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services, has acquired Hamilton Funeral Home ... more

  • 6/8/2023

Here are the Grand Jury no bills and true bills: No Bills: 1 ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 06/07/2023 1 FLORES, CHEYENNE GABRIELLE DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED ... more

