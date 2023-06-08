Man Charged With Murder In 2016 Cold Case Now In Custody In Walker County

The Murray County Sheriff’s office arrested 50-year old Marshall Ralph Payne after a Walker County grand jury indicted him for malice murder in the 2016 death of Donald Fickey, Jr.



Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said, "Payne has since been transported to Walker County, where he awaits an initial court appearance. Since this is a pending criminal case, I am not at liberty to make additional comments at this time.”



Mr. Fickey's family always believed it was not suicide as it was first ruled and the family hired a private investigator in the case. His sister, Amanda Shirley, has always claimed there was more to her brother's death than what investigators said, which was that he died by suicide.

"We have hired a lot of experts on DJ's case. We've gotten a lot of professional opinions. A lot of open records requests," Ms. Shirley said.





