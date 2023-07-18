Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALBERT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID 
4462 WESLEY DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL 
106 SHEARER DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ATKINSON, JAMAAL NATHANIEL 
737 TALLEY RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

BAKER, LANCE RICARDO 
10070 CENTRAL DR UNIT A OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BOYD, BIANCA MARISSA 
11315 FIRST ST APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BOYD, LYDELL LEVON 
2110 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043128 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB 
727 EAST 11TH STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CAHOON, SUMMER SHAE 
2448 SAUNDERS RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FALSE REPORTS

CLEMENTS, BRYAN LEWIS 
109 SELMA ST RED BANK, 374154615 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

COHEN, HEATHER NICOLE 
5117 APISON RD COHUTTA, 30710 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

CONDUFF, COREY P 
495 SPRUCE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CURTIS, RON ALLEN 
285 PARKER DR CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE 
1376 JEWELL RD DAYTON, 373216406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE (MUSHROOMS)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE (MARIJUANA)
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN 
7400 HAMILTON RUN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DILLARD, RONALD 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DODD, JOSE ISREAL 
6320 HANSLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162731 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ENGLISH, RODNESHA 
710 EAST 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR 
1654 JEANAGA TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

FERGUSON, SESILY NICOLE 
5908 LAKE RESORT TERRIS #Q314 CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

GOINS, JARED CHASE 
2005 WEST LAND DRIVE SOUTH WEST APT 1204 NASHVILLE, 37243 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMPTON, EDDIE FRANK 
3100 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 73 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN 
10718 WORLEY RD SODDY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT0

JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA 
4714 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

JONES, DAVID W 
2431 GREENBRIAR RD WAVERLY, 371853713 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

JONES, ERIC LEBRON 
1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JONES, THOMAS C 
434 DUCKTOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 373796719 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN VEHICLE)

JORDAN, GARY T 
8208 GENTLE MIST CIR OOLTEWAH, 373637147 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KELLY, BRENDA J 
555 N WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042233 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANUS, MARTY EUGENE 
6733 SHIRLEY POND RD HARRISSON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS 
3621 HELEN LN APT A EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MCDANIEL, TIMOTHY LEBRON 
8215 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MCGRAW, STANLEY STEPHEN 
7702 SANDALWOOD HTS Hixson, 373432161 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MIDDLEBROOKS, BJAY 
3504 OLDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

MILRANEY, CHRISTINE ELIZABETH 
201 Chambers St Rossville, 307411429 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
STALKING

NIEDERGALL, TIFFANI COLLEEN 
1735 URBAN TRL UNIT 101 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN 
108 WEST 61ST STREET SAVANNAH, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OHARA, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE 
7834 OPAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RINALDI, CHRISTOPHER ROCCO 
7311 NOAH REID RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

VARNELL, TERRANCE MAURICE 
3100 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: 
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

WEBB, CHRISTIAN DVONTAE 
7521 FLORENCE DRIVE HIXSON, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE HOBBS, JADE LANEA 
228 HILL ST MCMINNVILLE, 37110 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT - DEKALB CO. TN

WILSON, WEYLON A 
4115 DODDS AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON 
123 OYLER LANE HIXSON, 373433672 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

