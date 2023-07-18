Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ALBERT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/15/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ALEXANDER, DOUGLAS DARRYL
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/02/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ATKINSON, JAMAAL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|BAKER, LANCE RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BOYD, BIANCA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BUENDIA, ANTHONY JACOB
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/28/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAHOON, SUMMER SHAE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COHEN, HEATHER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/06/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|CONDUFF, COREY P
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/08/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CURTIS, RON ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, MARY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (FENTANYL)
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE (MUSHROOMS)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE (MARIJUANA)
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
|
|DAVIS, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 76
Date of Birth: 02/11/1947
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DILLARD, RONALD
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/13/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DODD, JOSE ISREAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|ENGLISH, RODNESHA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/27/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|EVANS, MATTHEW PIERRE-LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/13/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|HARVEY, STEPHANIE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/06/1983
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT0
|
|JOHNSON, ALIYAH KIANA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/09/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JONES, ERIC LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JONES, THOMAS C
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (STOLEN VEHICLE)
|
|KELLY, BRENDA J
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 12/21/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/03/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, TIMOTHY LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/11/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|MIDDLEBROOKS, BJAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/19/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|MILRANEY, CHRISTINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/28/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- STALKING
|
|NIEDERGALL, TIFFANI COLLEEN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/11/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NIEVES, JOSELITO CHRISTIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/22/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RINALDI, CHRISTOPHER ROCCO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|VARNELL, TERRANCE MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/24/2004
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- CRUELTY TO ANIMALS
|
|WEBB, CHRISTIAN DVONTAE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WHITE HOBBS, JADE LANEA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- IN TRANSIT - DEKALB CO. TN
|
|WILSON, WEYLON A
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 05/15/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WORTHINGTON, JOSHUA AARON
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/06/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/17/2023
Charge(s):
|