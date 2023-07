Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BILLUPS, BREIZJHA ALLEXAY

82 MELROSE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHAPMAN, CHARLES HOMER

2512 CARRAL RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED



CLEMENTS, LISA MICHELLE

2584 BROWNWOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, RICKY LEBRON

15 W MEADOWS BROOK RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED BURGLARY)



DEFRIESE, MATTHEW NEIL

6700 HARDEN RD HOMELESS BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DEWS, WAYNE

4503 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101727

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LICENSE, EXPIRED DRIVER LICENSE



EMERSON, ROBERT ALEXANDER

1149 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081629

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



FLORENCE, ROBERT E

2305 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



FORD, EMILY CATHERINE

1930 ZORN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER



FRANCISCO ANDRES, BRUETE

2009E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374040000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



GAINES, RANDOLPH

3825 HIOXSON PIKE APT 435 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GILBERT, REGINALD

113 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GILBERT, RODERICK

113 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GILLESPIE, KYILEN DAREZ

3700 CHERRYTOWN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GONZALEZ, ALLISHA RENEE

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)HAHN, GAGE JOHN20 CHEROKEE BLVD, APT 220 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHERNANDEZ, TONY LEBRON262 ARABIAN DRIVE TUNNELL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKS, KELSHIA ANN704 E 48 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARHOLDER, DAVID621 MEMORIAL DR APT 406 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHOPKINS, BRIAN CHRISTOPHER302 N COLLEGE STREET COWAN, 37318Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYHOUSTON, DARIEN CHRISTOPHERU.S.P ATLANTA, 601 MCDONOUGH BLVD., SE ATLANTA, 30315Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFEDERALJOHNSON, DAWSON DAKOTA RIVERS727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKELLEY, THOMAS2303 WILLIAMS PORT PIKE COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALECOMPTE, JENNIFFER LYNNGENERAL DELIVERY CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYLOMNICK, RODERICK MICHAEL3422 PERSIMMON LN/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053531Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMASENGALE, MARKITA LYNN6707HARDEN RD BIRCHWOOD, 373085066Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYMEDLEN, JONATHAN LYNN6149 MARIE LN HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEOSPINA, GIOVANNI NMN3900 BLUE SPRINGS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYPARTAIN, ALIZABETH MARIE1763 WHITE OAK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPAYNE, JACKLYN NICOLE2612 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1PEREZ VASQUEZ, JOSE2009 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSPETTY, CLAUDE WILLIAM10139 CARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED BURGLARYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENTPRICE, QUENTIN LAMAR6205 HADLEY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163218Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPUTMAN, DARRYL LAMONT751 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFEDERALREID, ISZIAH THOMAS2904 2ND AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY771 7 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(FORFEITURE CAPIAS) CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDRIVERA, JUANITA AMPARO262 ARABIAN DR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROOD, TIFFANY MARIE8189 MUSTANG DR Ooltewah, 373637088Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHEPHEARD, TERRA LYNN2528 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SPENCER, STEPHEN GREGORY5725 GRUBB RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, JASMINE KEYAIRIA3964 WEBB OAKS CT CHATTANOOGA, 374162249Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES4711 METRO PARK LN HIXSON, 47343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHOMPSON, GARY DEWAYNE4512 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162321Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGTOWNSEND, KURSTON DARON1912 BELWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCONTEMPT OF COURTUPSHAW, CANDACE DAWN1132 FROSTY PINE TRL APT 326 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTYFORGERYFORGERYWARNER, STEPHEN GEORGE9607 BARBEE RD #18 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWEBB, MATTHEW TYLER1301 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWITCHER, DEVYNE DEJUAN1803 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071056Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTYOUNG, ASHLEY NICHOLE8903 LOVELL RD HIXSON, 373431355Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA