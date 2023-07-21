Man And Teenager Arrested After Assault, Auto Theft, And 2 Pursuits

Chattanooga Police arrested a man and a teenager related to a domestic aggravated assault and auto theft that led to two pursuits.

The teenager, 17, was arrested for aggravated domestic assault, theft over 10,000, felony evading, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were told that he took a rental vehicle possessed by a woman known to him.

After canvassing the area, police located the suspect in the vehicle and tried to make contact with him but he pulled off. Officers attempted to stop the juvenile but he eluded police.

The suspect discarded the vehicle and got into another vehicle with another man. The second vehicle then took off from police.

CPD and East Ridge Police subsequently found the juvenile suspect and the driver of the second vehicle, Tredarius Hubbard, in an apartment complex in East Ridge. Hubbard was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving, and window tint violation.