Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDREWS, SHANNON
8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS DRIVING
AUTRY, TERRELL J
4523 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
2611 E. 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY
3311 CARMEN LANE SE UNTI A CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
2300 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COX, HOLLY MARIE
1710 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL
147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISEY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD
1115 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, NICHOLAS A
1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVLAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
HALL, JAMES LEE
7342 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E
3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING
HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST AREA MURPHY, 28906
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, RYAN TREY
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, SHAWN MATTHEW
219 IOWA AVE DAYTON, 373211652
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILLIER, CARL ERIC
108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, RUSSELL EVERETT
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374045606
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
433 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITON TO REVOKE - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
4715 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERS, KIMBERLY A
,
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALEB, JOE HENRY
2233 LAWSON AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKELVIN, DORIAN
5442 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, BILLY JACK
855 COUNTY RD GAYLESVILLE, 35973
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
PEGUESE, HOLLIS E
8225 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA
5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REED, JEFFREY LEE
76 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANCHEZ, LUIS Q
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374020000
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SANCHEZ MORALES, GERARDO
2421 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI
SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO
2421 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SMITH, ADAM KIRK
621 COUNTY RD 571 ENGLEWOOD, 37329
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, JO ANN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WILLINGHAM, MARK PATTERSON
1286 TATE ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, CHRISTIAN RUSSELL
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDREWS, SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|AUTRY, TERRELL J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
|
|BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COX, HOLLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- HARASSMENT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|GREEN, NICHOLAS A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
|
|HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENLEY, RYAN TREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HICKMAN, SHAWN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HILLIER, CARL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, RUSSELL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
|
|JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER
- EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
|
|KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITON TO REVOKE - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
|
|KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOWERS, KIMBERLY A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCALEB, JOE HENRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- CAR JACKING
- ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|MCKELVIN, DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHELL, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
|
|PEGUESE, HOLLIS E
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/29/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REESE, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ, LUIS Q
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ MORALES, GERARDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, CHRISTIAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|