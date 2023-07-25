Latest Headlines

  • Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, SHANNON 
8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RECKLESS DRIVING

AUTRY, TERRELL J 
4523 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD 
2611 E. 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD 
1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY 
3311 CARMEN LANE SE UNTI A CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL 
2300 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COX, HOLLY MARIE 
1710 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL 
147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL 
756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD 
266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD 
1115 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
HARASSMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, NICHOLAS A 
1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVLAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

HALL, JAMES LEE 
7342 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E 
3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING 
HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST AREA MURPHY, 28906 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, RYAN TREY 
5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HICKMAN, SHAWN MATTHEW 
219 IOWA AVE DAYTON, 373211652 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HILLIER, CARL ERIC 
108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE 
5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, RUSSELL EVERETT 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374045606 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS 
4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER
EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO

KELLEY, RYAN OVELL 
433 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITON TO REVOKE - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED

KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE 
4715 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWERS, KIMBERLY A 

Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALEB, JOE HENRY 
2233 LAWSON AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKELVIN, DORIAN 
5442 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MITCHELL, BILLY JACK 
855 COUNTY RD GAYLESVILLE, 35973 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM 
1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP

PEGUESE, HOLLIS E 
8225 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA 
5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

REED, JEFFREY LEE 
76 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

REESE, NATHAN JAMES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL 
731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL 
6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SANCHEZ, LUIS Q 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374020000 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SANCHEZ MORALES, GERARDO 
2421 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DUI

SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO 
2421 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SMITH, ADAM KIRK 
621 COUNTY RD 571 ENGLEWOOD, 37329 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, JO ANN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WILLINGHAM, MARK PATTERSON 
1286 TATE ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, CHRISTIAN RUSSELL 
4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

Here are the mug shots:

ANDREWS, SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/28/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
AUTRY, TERRELL J
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/11/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/28/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/12/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/05/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/11/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COX, HOLLY MARIE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/30/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/29/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 12/11/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • HARASSMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, NICHOLAS A
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
HALL, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/24/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/12/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 01/19/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, RYAN TREY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HICKMAN, SHAWN MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/28/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HILLIER, CARL ERIC
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/27/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/22/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, RUSSELL EVERETT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 08/06/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER
  • EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
KELLEY, RYAN OVELL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/03/1991
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITON TO REVOKE - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED
KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/04/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWERS, KIMBERLY A
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/22/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALEB, JOE HENRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/22/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CAR JACKING
  • ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
MCKELVIN, DORIAN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/10/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MITCHELL, BILLY JACK
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 06/03/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP
PEGUESE, HOLLIS E
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 01/29/1957
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/28/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
REED, JEFFREY LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 12/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
REESE, NATHAN JAMES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/28/1990
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANCHEZ, LUIS Q
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 12/24/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SANCHEZ MORALES, GERARDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/13/1993
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DUI
SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/13/1998
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 06/30/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
YOUNG, CHRISTIAN RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/10/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 07/24/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

