Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDREWS, SHANNON

8135 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RECKLESS DRIVING



AUTRY, TERRELL J

4523 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

2611 E. 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



CARTER, MARCUS HAROLD

1718 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041315

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CHASTAIN, NICHOLAS BRADLEY

3311 CARMEN LANE SE UNTI A CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COBB, JHILLANE KHAYSHELL

2300 OCOEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COX, HOLLY MARIE

1710 SANTA BARBARA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EMERY, SHERYLL MCDOWELL

147 DANVIEW ST SE CLEVELAND, 373239131

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



EUBANKS, AMARYA CHANTYL

756 GREEN POND RD SODDY DAISEY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FOOTE, MARTY CLIFFORD

266 BURTON LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GOODWIN, KEITH RENARD

1115 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARASSMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GREEN, NICHOLAS A

1370 VILLAGE OAK CIR NW CLEVLAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW



HALL, JAMES LEE

7342 SIMS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAMMONDS, CHRISTOPHER E

3936A CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212101

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARDIN, JOSEPH GORING

HOMELESS EAST 11TH ST AREA MURPHY, 28906

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENLEY, RYAN TREY

5034 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HICKMAN, SHAWN MATTHEW

219 IOWA AVE DAYTON, 373211652

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

UNLAWFUL ACTION BY HOME IMPROVEMENTSERVICES PROV

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HILLIER, CARL ERIC

108 DAVIS RD GRANDVIEW, 37337

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, KEVON DEWAYNE

5308 UPSHAW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, RUSSELL EVERETT

2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374045606

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER



JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

4041 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT904 CHATTANOOGA, 374023844

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER

EMPLOYING .A FIREARM DURING DANGEROUS FELONY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO



KELLEY, RYAN OVELL

433 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

PETITON TO REVOKE - DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED



KIDWELL, JAMISON SHANE

4715 TARPON TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOWERS, KIMBERLY A

,

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCALEB, JOE HENRY

2233 LAWSON AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCKELVIN, DORIAN

5442 HANCOCK TER CHATTANOOGA, 374162414

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MITCHELL, BILLY JACK

855 COUNTY RD GAYLESVILLE, 35973

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MUHAMMAD, MUSTAPHA KAREEM

1118 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION DOMESTIC ASSULT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAP



PEGUESE, HOLLIS E

8225 FALLEN MAPLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAWLS, AUBREY TEIRRAH BENA

5310 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



REED, JEFFREY LEE

76 SANTEELAH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT



REESE, NATHAN JAMES

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



ROBERSON, DARRYL NATHANIEL

731 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

OBSTRUCTING DRIVERS VIEW

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



SALAS, TIFFANY GAIL

6931 RAMSEY TOWN RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



SANCHEZ, LUIS Q

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374020000

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SANCHEZ MORALES, GERARDO

2421 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DUI



SANCHEZ-MORALES, ALFONSO

2421 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SANDERSON, DAVID MITCHELL

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SMITH, ADAM KIRK

621 COUNTY RD 571 ENGLEWOOD, 37329

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



SMITH, JO ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WILLINGHAM, MARK PATTERSON

1286 TATE ROAD SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



YOUNG, CHRISTIAN RUSSELL

4616 SUNFLOWER LANE APT 1001 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

Here are the mug shots: