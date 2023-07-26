County Clamping Down On STVRs Operating Illegally

County officials said they are clamping down on Short Term Vacation Rentals (STVRs) that are operating illegally.

County Attorney Rheubin Taylor said he sued one out-of-compliance operator on Tuesday and was looking at filing against two others on Wednesday.

County Commissioner Gene-o Shipley said, "We've sent out letter after letter and people are just not going to stop without enforcement."

Commissioner Joe Graham said, "We're going to take the full extent of the law. We're going to go whatever it takes - whether bringing them in front of a judge."

He added, "We're not playing. This is serious."

Officials said the county is installing a Granicus online system that will pinpoint who is operating STVRs out in the county.