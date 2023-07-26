Jail's Official Title To Be The Hamilton County Jail And Detention Center

The official new name for the County Jail will be the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center.

Officials said it will no longer be referred to as "Silverdale" or "the Penal Farm."

The jail was long located on Walnut Street near Sixth across from the County Courthouse. That jail remained open as a County Workhouse was begun in the community of Silverdale.

Former Sheriff Jim Hammond closed the downtown jail and moved the entire operation to the Silverdale site as the county took over from the private firm that long operated it.