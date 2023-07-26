Numerous Narcotics, Fentanyl, And Polymer “Ghost Gun” Recovered During 2 Separate Car Pursuits

Previous Next

Numerous narcotics, fentanyl, and a polymer “Ghost Gun” were recovered during two separate vehicle pursuits on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday that the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) had been involved in a pursuit of a gray Dodge Challenger after which they had terminated.

Shortly after, HCSO Deputy Andrew Pierson located the suspect vehicle on I-24 and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop leading deputies on a pursuit. Deputies observed the passenger throw something out the car window near the 3000 block of Westside Drive and as the pursuit continued to West Crest Road, the suspect vehicle collided with the front of Deputy Pierson’s patrol unit.

Near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and 3rd Street, Deputy Pierson was eventually able to conduct a PIT maneuver which resulted in additional damage to his patrol vehicle and damage to one of the tires on the suspect’s car which ultimately resulted in it being rendered inoperable.



The four occupants in the vehicle were identified as Malik Phillips (driver), Dexter Mayes, Chyna Baker, and Asia Brown. After a search of the vehicle was made, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and Fentanyl pills were located. An additional search was made where deputies observed the passenger throwing something out the window on Westside Drive that resulted in locating several 9mm rounds, a baseplate from a Glock pistol magazine, and a polymer, un-serialized 9mm “ghost gun.”

Numerous charges are pending as HCSO personnel continue their investigation into the pursuit.

On Wednesday, at approximately 1 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steven Compton observed a black sedan with no taillights driving north on I-75. As the deputy caught up to the vehicle, it exited at Exit 11 and stopped at the light. Deputy Compton then attempted a stop as the car turned right onto Lee Hwy. As soon as the blue lights came on, the driver steered back to I-75 north and rapidly accelerated to speeds over 100 mph.



The suspect’s right rear tire blew near Mile Marker 17 but continued to lead deputies on a pursuit until additional deputies caught up to the vehicle as it exited at Exit 25. The driver, Nicholas Fairbanks (born November 1990), failed to make a turn on Villa Drive NW and bailed on foot surrendering about 25 yards from the car. The passenger, Jessica Cameron (born September 1986) was also arrested. A vehicle search turned up 13 fentanyl tablets, a small amount of marijuana, and a significant amount of cash. In addition to the new charges from the pursuit, Fairbanks had five active Sessions Court warrants and Ms. Cameron had an active warrant from Collegedale.



Numerous charges are pending as HCSO personnel continue their investigation into the pursuit.

