Shooting in Red Bank Thursday Morning Sends 1 To Hospital

A person shot on Goodson Avenue in Red Bank Thursday morning was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Red Bank Police responded to 107 Goodson Ave. at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday regarding reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they discovered that a person had

shot and had already left the scene to go to the hospital by private vehicle.



Initial investigation indicated that a suspect forced entry and shots were fired between the suspect and victim. The suspect fled the scene.



The victim's medical condition is unknown at this time.



Red Bank Detectives are investigating.



"This appears to be a targeted isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, officials said.

"The Red Bank Police Department would like to thank the Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County Sheriff's Department for their assistance."